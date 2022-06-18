2003 Harley-Davidson “Moscow Train” Is American Muscle Cranked Up a Notch

Harley-Davidson stopped making the muscle bike V-Rod family about half a decade ago, and in the automotive industry, that’s like forever. Yet the breed is still around, as so many such models got converted into custom builds in the past we’ll probably still need a few more years to burn through them all.
We’ve dedicated this weekend exclusively to V-Rods, and after yesterday we delighted ourselves with the FiberBull-made Harley-Davidson Cobra, it’s now time for an Estonian creation we nicknamed Moscow Train.
We chose this name because the thing’s builder, a guy going by the name Fredy Jaates, an older presence here on our website, says that’s what the bike’s headlight resembles. And although that’s debatable, we find the moniker particularly fitting to earn it that moniker.
Propped on equally sized 18-inch wheels front and rear, both shielded from the elements by custom fenders, the VRSCA is also supported by an Ohlins rear suspension and a Showa front fork. At the rear, we’ve also got a wide tire kit (exact dimensions are not disclosed), and higher up one of the most intricately designed seats we’ve seen in quite some time.
Lighting is ensured by said Moscow Train headlight at the front, backed by Kellermann turn signals. motogadget supplied the instruments, and an Akrapovic exhaust is on deck as a more important mechanical upgrade.
Visually, the bike is a blend between the coldness of chrome and matt silver elements all around, offset by the black wheels and said seat, which comes in the form of patterned brown.
You can find the full list of modifications made to this V-Rod here, but what you will not find is an estimation of how much the Moscow Train cost to put together, because Europeans in general are very coy when it comes to such things.
We chose this name because the thing’s builder, a guy going by the name Fredy Jaates, an older presence here on our website, says that’s what the bike’s headlight resembles. And although that’s debatable, we find the moniker particularly fitting to earn it that moniker.
Propped on equally sized 18-inch wheels front and rear, both shielded from the elements by custom fenders, the VRSCA is also supported by an Ohlins rear suspension and a Showa front fork. At the rear, we’ve also got a wide tire kit (exact dimensions are not disclosed), and higher up one of the most intricately designed seats we’ve seen in quite some time.
Lighting is ensured by said Moscow Train headlight at the front, backed by Kellermann turn signals. motogadget supplied the instruments, and an Akrapovic exhaust is on deck as a more important mechanical upgrade.
Visually, the bike is a blend between the coldness of chrome and matt silver elements all around, offset by the black wheels and said seat, which comes in the form of patterned brown.
You can find the full list of modifications made to this V-Rod here, but what you will not find is an estimation of how much the Moscow Train cost to put together, because Europeans in general are very coy when it comes to such things.