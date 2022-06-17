Harley-Davidson Cobra Dons the Snake’s Brown Coat, Even Has Its Hood

Although they’ve been taken off the production lines five years ago, Harley-Davidson’s muscle bikes continue to be in the spotlight thanks to the absolutely huge number of customs based on them now roaming the world’s roads.
Almost any respectable Harley customizer out there has at one point toyed around with V-Rods, and some fell in love with the breed so deeply that they rarely do anything else anymore. One such crew is called FiberBull, and it resides in Spain.
We’ve featured its work before here on autoevolution, but now it’s time for a kind of V-Rod, or more precisely a VRSCR Street Rod, with a brown coat one doesn’t usually get to see on such builds.
What’s even more exciting about this build called Cobra is the fact that the body kit used on it, especially in the fuel tank area, makes it look just like the snake with the hood full on – that expanding body part real cobras display when feeling threatened or in the mood to threaten.
The rest of the body kit, made in fiberglass, contributes to the bulkiness of the V-Rod through the airbox with side covers, the covers for the horn, air filter, and radiator, and the 240 mm wide rear wheel fitted at the back.
The matte brown paint job slapped onto most of the modified body parts further contributes to the feeling you’re looking at a serpent moving on two wheels.
Mechanically, the motorcycle did not change all that much, if you consider minor modifications the fitting of a custom suspension system at the rear and a 2-in-1 exhaust to go with the stock engine.
The price of the Harley-Davidson Cobra is not public knowledge, but the shop says it can do this all over again, with slight variations to account for “the base model used and availability.”
