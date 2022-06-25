Numbers-Matching 1972 Triumph Bonneville T120V Is in Desperate Need of Some TLC

It most definitely isn’t the neatest antique Bonneville out there, so a caring owner’s touch would be more than welcome.
After it had spent as many as four decades with its first owner, this 1972 Triumph Bonneville T120V was finally resold in 2012. Its fuel tank and fenders are said to have been repainted before this event took place, but the bike’s overall condition is obviously far from perfect.
Under current ownership, Triumph’s icon received a new battery, modern fuel lines and a replacement headlight bulb, all of which were installed earlier this year. The carbs were cleaned around the same time, and the motor oil’s been flushed to keep things running smoothly. In addition, one may also find a fresh Zener diode and youthful fuel lines.
The two-wheeled British artifact is powered by means of a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin engine that carries dual 30 mm (1.2 inches) Amal inhalers and two valves per cylinder. Accompanying the air-cooled mill is a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed gearbox, which uses a chain final drive to spin the Bonnie’s rear hoop.
With a compression ratio of 9.0:1, the twin-cylinder powerplant is able to deliver 50 hp and 39 pound-feet (52 Nm) of crankshaft-measured torque. As soon as it touches the pavement, this force can translate into speeds of up to 109 mph (176 kph).
Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the opposite pole. When stopping power needs to be called into action, the Bonneville T120V makes use of a ventilated twin-leading shoe drum brake up north and a single-leading shoe item down south.
The antique beauty we’ve just looked at is going on the block right now, and you may bid for a chance to own it until the early evening of June 27. With no reserve price set and two days to go before the auctioning deadline, this BaT (Bring a Trailer) listing fetched a modest offer of $1,300 from the top bidder so far.
Under current ownership, Triumph’s icon received a new battery, modern fuel lines and a replacement headlight bulb, all of which were installed earlier this year. The carbs were cleaned around the same time, and the motor oil’s been flushed to keep things running smoothly. In addition, one may also find a fresh Zener diode and youthful fuel lines.
The two-wheeled British artifact is powered by means of a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin engine that carries dual 30 mm (1.2 inches) Amal inhalers and two valves per cylinder. Accompanying the air-cooled mill is a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed gearbox, which uses a chain final drive to spin the Bonnie’s rear hoop.
With a compression ratio of 9.0:1, the twin-cylinder powerplant is able to deliver 50 hp and 39 pound-feet (52 Nm) of crankshaft-measured torque. As soon as it touches the pavement, this force can translate into speeds of up to 109 mph (176 kph).
Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the opposite pole. When stopping power needs to be called into action, the Bonneville T120V makes use of a ventilated twin-leading shoe drum brake up north and a single-leading shoe item down south.
The antique beauty we’ve just looked at is going on the block right now, and you may bid for a chance to own it until the early evening of June 27. With no reserve price set and two days to go before the auctioning deadline, this BaT (Bring a Trailer) listing fetched a modest offer of $1,300 from the top bidder so far.