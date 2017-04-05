autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

U.S.-Spec 2018 Audi R8 Gets The Laser Lights It Always Deserved

 
5 Apr 2017, 16:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following a limited-run special edition, Audi of America finally made the announcement we were waiting for. For the 2018 model year, the entire range of R8 models gets a once forbidden piece of kit for the North American-spec R8: laser headlights.
Just as it was the case with BMW and the i8, the peeps over at Audi got around the challenges of bringing laser lights on its mid-engine supercar. How the German automaker did, only Audi knows, but the bottom line is that the FDA approved the technology, which is standard on the R8 V10 plus.

Considering that Europe and other markets had it since the second-gen R8 made its debut in 2015, the North American division of Audi is a little bit late to the party. How does this thing actually work? The identifying characteristic is the blue light signature in the headlight housing. As per the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer, the beam pattern is active at speeds of 40 miles per hour and above, and its role is to supplement the LED high beam.

Audi makes a case for laser lights by underlining that the said tech enhances visibility by projecting a low and wide beam of light on the road ahead. The trick lighting feature, however, isn’t the only newity brought forward by the 2018 MY. All R8s now ship as standard with Audi smartphone interface. Also standard are the glossy Anthracite inlays on the V10, striking a discordant note from last year’s matte finish. The V10 plus gets glossy Carbon inlays.

The 2018 Audi R8 V10 and V10 plus further boast 19-inch five double-spoke forged wheels with a silver finish, wrapped in 245/35 rubber front and 295/35 at the rear. Last, but certainly not least, there’s one more visual change Audi has operated to the entire R8 lineup. More to the point, an Audi sport badge on front grille replaces the 2017 model year's quattro logo.

Pricing-wise, the cheapest R8 money can buy is the Coupe, which is $164,900 excluding the $1,250 destination charge. The Spyder starts from $177,100, whereas the top-of-the-line R8 V10 plus Coupe costs $194,400.

2018 Audi R8 Laser Headlights Audi R8 US Audi V10 supercar
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68