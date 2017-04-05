U.S.-Spec 2018 Audi R8 Gets The Laser Lights It Always Deserved

Following a limited-run special edition
, Audi of America finally made the announcement we were waiting for. For the 2018 model year, the entire range of R8 models gets a once forbidden piece of kit for the North American-spec R8: laser headlights.
Just as it was the case with BMW and the i8
, the peeps over at Audi got around the challenges of bringing laser lights on its mid-engine supercar. How the German automaker did, only Audi knows, but the bottom line is that the FDA approved the technology, which is standard on the R8 V10 plus.
Considering that Europe and other markets had it since the second-gen R8 made its debut in 2015, the North American division of Audi is a little bit late to the party. How does this thing actually work? The identifying characteristic is the blue light signature in the headlight housing. As per the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer, the beam pattern is active at speeds of 40 miles per hour and above, and its role is to supplement the LED high beam.
Audi makes a case for laser lights by underlining that the said tech enhances visibility by projecting a low and wide beam of light on the road ahead. The trick lighting feature, however, isn’t the only newity brought forward by the 2018 MY. All R8s now ship as standard with Audi smartphone interface. Also standard are the glossy Anthracite inlays on the V10, striking a discordant note from last year’s matte finish. The V10 plus gets glossy Carbon inlays.
The 2018 Audi R8 V10 and V10 plus
further boast 19-inch five double-spoke forged wheels with a silver finish, wrapped in 245/35 rubber front and 295/35 at the rear. Last, but certainly not least, there’s one more visual change Audi has operated to the entire R8 lineup. More to the point, an Audi
sport badge on front grille replaces the 2017 model year's quattro logo.
Pricing-wise, the cheapest R8 money can buy is the Coupe, which is $164,900 excluding the $1,250 destination charge. The Spyder
starts from $177,100, whereas the top-of-the-line R8 V10 plus Coupe costs $194,400.