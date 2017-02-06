autoevolution

Audi R8 V10 Plus Turns Submarine after Driver Slides into a River in Poland

 
By definition, supercars are intimidating, with the visual aggression message sent to bystanders being translated into the interaction with the driver. Trying to manhandle such a four-wheeled beast sends the excitement through the roof, but we mustn't forget about the consequences that might follow a supercar drive, with the most recent example of this coming from Holland.
The Audi R8 V10 Plus you can see in the images to your right unfortunately illustrates what can happen when such a beast leaves the road. The 610 hp machine ended up playing the role of a submarine over in the Netherlands and we'll tip our lens to Marc Brugman for the images.

The accident, which took place on Sunday, saw the R8 sliding off the pavement and plowing into a river, with the Audi ending up fully submerged.

Obvious water damage aside, the body of the V10 supercar seems to be untouched. However, a bit of focus will allow you to notice the mud on the wheels and exhaust tips of the vehicle.

The information regarding the accident of the R8 V10 Plus, which is wearing German license plates, is extremely limited. Even so, judging by what we can see in these photos, we can expect the occupant(s) of the vehicle to have gone through the incident without sustaining any serious injury. For one thing, if we zoom in on the photo showing the Audi R8 being lifted out of the water, it seems that at least the driver's airbag has been deployed.

This crash once again comes to confirm that the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel remains the most important one - with its predictable power delivery delivered by the naturally aspirated V10 mill and its all-wheel-drive, the R8 is, in theory, one of the safest supercars you can find in a showroom nowadays...
