U.S. Army’s Rugged Mack Defense Tactical Trucks Get a Dedicated Production Line

Non-armored doesn’t mean less rugged. It may not have the capabilities of its cooler cousins, the armored military vehicles, but the Mack Defense Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) still comes with some impressive specs, and it’s so important that it just got its own dedicated production line at the Mack Experience Center.
Say hello to the new M917A3 HDT, U.S. Army’s latest dump truck, which is designed to transport supplies on logistic and tactical missions. Its story began earlier this year, in march, when Mack Defense, part of the Volvo Group, was awarded a contract for 99 of these trucks, by the Army.
Previously, in 2020, Mack Defense and the U.S. Army signed an agreement for the purchase of a HDT based on the civilian Mack Granite model, a top-selling truck. This came after the Army successfully tested the vehicle at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, over the course of 2 years. Following the initial agreement, the HDT got an all-wheel drive, heavier-duty rear axles, plus other features adapted for Army requirements, and this is how the M917A3 was born.
This truck was designed to do the job in any conditions, no matter how challenging the terrain, the weather or any other factors are.
What Mack Defense calls its “workhorse engine”, the MP8 delivers up to 520 HP and 2,522 Nm (1,860 lb-ft) of torque. The chassis was built to be solid as a rock and went through extensive testing for endurance and component-fatigue. It’s also flexible enough to be transformed into various types of platforms for different military needs – it can be turned into a tanker, or fitted with a crane for heavy lifts. Plus, it comes with a 27-ton payload capacity and a high-capacity dump body.
Production of the Mack Defense HDT began earlier this year and the first trucks were delivered to the Army in May. Now, a $6.5 million investment was used to create a dedicated production line for this model, at the Mack Experience Center.
Previously, the HDT was made at the Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO), where all Mack trucks are produced, and then it was transported for the final assembly at the Center. With the production process now simplified, Mack Defense will roll out the HDT for the U.S. Army faster and more effectively.
