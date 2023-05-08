Upcoming Volkswagen ID.7 Wagon Makes Spy Photo Debut, Final Name Still TBD

The ID.7 electric sedan is getting a more practical sibling in the form of a station wagon. Expected to arrive at dealers in 2024, the new body style has been recently spied testing under heavy camouflage in Germany.
Many things are currently a mystery, including Volkswagen's nameplate for this family-oriented version. The German automaker uses the Variant moniker for internal combustion-engined wagons, including the Passat and Golf. Hearsay suggests ID.7 Space after the ID. Space Vizzion Concept from 2019, but alas, we simply don't know the final name for it.
The seventh concept from the ID. family was revealed in the metal four years ago in Los Angeles to pretty favorable reception. Gifted with a drag coefficient of 0.24 and two electric motors, the ID. Space Vizzion is rocking 82 kilowatt hours from a lithium-ion battery.
Its theoretical range is 590 kilometers on the WLTP or 300 miles on the EPA's test cycle, figures that convert to 367 miles and 483 kilometers. The rear-mounted electric motor is the more powerful of the two at 275 horsepower. Total output is estimated at 360 ps, which converts to precisely 350 horsepower in old money.
195.2 inches (4,958 millimeters) in overall length, the ID. Space Vizzion Concept rides on 22-inch alloys that aren't really feasible in real-world scenarios. Going lower means better driving range, which is why the most basic specification of the ID.7 sedan comes with 18s.
The ID. Space Vizzion sprints to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5 seconds flat. Volkswagen also says that maximum speed is electronically restricted to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometers per hour), which is good enough if you're in a hurry on the Autobahn.
Turning our attention back to the camo'd prototype, the Wolfsburg-based automaker camouflaged all body panels of the pictured vehicle with the notable exception of the roof. Even the rear bumper is equipped with gray decals that appear to mimic exhaust finishers, which is a bit strange because the lack of tailpipes and the completely flat underbody are specific to electrics.
The long-roofed ID.7 won't be alone, though, because a luxury-oriented rival will debut in the near future. BMW is currently putting the finishing touches on the i5 Touring, the zero-emission cousin of the next-generation 5 Series Touring. Codenamed G61, the five-door station wagon complements the G60 sedan.
As you might have guessed by now, the ID.7 Space – or whatever it will be called – will feature less driving range than its liftback sedan equivalent for two reasons. Not only does it weigh more than the sedan, but the drag coefficient should be worse as well. The sedan is estimated to cover 700 kilometers or 435 miles in the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure that replaces the New European Driving Cycle.
