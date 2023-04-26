2024 Volkswagen ID.3 Facelift Priced Lower Than Outgoing Model in the UK

Remember when Volkswagen referred to the ID.3 as the German automaker's third revolution after the Golf and Beetle? The Wolfsburg-based outfit may be onto something, but ID.3 sales have been a little so and so thus far.
There are many reasons why the compact hatchback failed to live up to expectations, including software issues and finicky touch controls. More importantly, Volkswagen asks too much of your hard-earned money for the ID.3, which retails at £39,425 in the UK at press time. On the upside, the redesigned ID.3 is a tad more affordable at £37,115 (that'd be $49,130 and $46,250).
Now available to order at Volkswagen retailers throughout the United Kingdom, the 2024 model is a step in the right direction. Not a leap, but a step is very important as well. Unveiled in March 2023, the all-electric hatchback was redesigned in accordance with customer feedback. The biggest differences can be found inside, where you'll find better quality materials.
The sustainable interior still features touch-sensing buttons and single-switch window controls because Volkswagen locked in the interior design too early. Physical controls are believed to return with the all-new Tiguan, which is due to be presented later this year.
Gifted with foam-backed touch points and completely animal-free materials, the mid-cycle refresh of the ID.3 further boasts a revised look. It's especially obvious up front in the form of enlarged air intakes and the removal of the black strip beneath the windshield. Built around the MEB platform that has birthed more than 600,000 vehicles around the world thus far, this fellow is rocking a rear-mounted electric motor and two battery sizes.
For the United Kingdom, the 58-kWh Pro opens the list. It's joined by the 77-kWh Pro S, which comes with a higher driving range. In the WLTP's combined test cycle, it promises up to 559 kilometers (347 miles). The larger battery can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in merely 30 minutes at 170 kW from a DC fast charger.
The standard battery, on the other hand, is advertised with 35 minutes at up to 120 kilowatt hours. Pictured in Dark Olivine Green iridescent metallic paint, the ID.3 also features a black roof and matte-silver trim pieces.
One of ten new electric vehicles to be launched by 2026, the facelifted ID.3 presents the driver with a 13.4-inch instrument cluster and 12-inch touchscreen infotainment. There's also an AR head-up display, albeit optional. Travel Assist with swarm data is optional as well, in combination with adaptive cruise control.
Last but certainly not least, customers are offered a series of packages. For example, UK-market vehicles can be configured with a so-called Exterior Pack that replaces the reflectors on the tailgate with LEDs. Segment rivals of the ID.3 include the long-in-the-tooth Nissan Leaf (starting at £28,995 or $36,160 at current exchange rates) and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric (£36,995 or $46,135).
