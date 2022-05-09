Upcoming Game Lets You Become a Bicycle Mechanic, Manage Your Own Workshop

For those of you who love not just biking but also repairing your bike when the needs arise, you’ll soon be able to do that virtually. Polish developer Punch Punk Games and publisher Manager Games have just revealed their upcoming Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 game, which promises one of the most accurate bike mechanic experiences in the gaming industry.
Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 will offer players all the tools they need to fix their bikes. Also, the main bike categories will include city, mountain, and road variants, as well as simple models to ultra-modern designs for high-performance characters.
“Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 will be an extensive and elaborate game. Of course, diagnostics and repairs are the main elements of it, but at the same time the player will have to see that his workshop is growing, and everything is running smoothly. We also have interesting possibilities for testing bicycles in store for you – they are bound to diversify the gameplay even more,” said CEO Manager Games, Tomasz Sobiecki.
In Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023, each bike model consists of several dozen different parts. Additionally, the simulator promises “plenty of realistic elements,” including wheels of various sizes, many types of drives and shock absorbers, frames made from various materials, and unique technologies.
Apart from that, the game will feature both story mode and a sandbox experience, as well as many different kinds of bicycles and components for players to make use of while trying to repair their favorite bikes.
If you’re interested in a career as a bicycle mechanic, bike servicing, repair, assembly, and testing bikes in general, you’ll probably want to check out Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 when it launches in early 2023 for PC (via Steam). Also, a console version of the game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch later on.
