Lime Launches New Generation of E-Bikes, They're Worth $50M and Come With Upgrades

Lime gets busy with its New Year’s resolutions and launches its new line of electric bicycles. This is the fourth generation of sharing bikes from the San Francisco-based micro-mobility company and it comes with several upgrades.
The new and green white e-bike was recently launched in Washington DC and will arrive in several other cities in the country this spring, including Charleston and Atlanta. Lime’s bike service now operates in 50 cities globally and it plans to keep on expanding this year, too.
One of the most important upgrades in the bike fleet is the swappable, interchangeable battery, which is now shared with Lime’s Gen4 scooters. According to Wayne Ting, Lime CEO, this makes Lime’s operations more sustainable and efficient, while at the same time improving reliability for riders. By standardizing swappable batteries between their vehicle types, Lime’s operators can now easily replace depleted batteries on the e-bikes and e-scooters, reducing van trips. This also means less energy wasted for transporting heavy vehicles.
In addition to the interchangeable batteries, the Gen4 electric bikes now pack a more powerful motor that helps riders climb hills with less effort. The bikes also come with an automatic two-speed transmission and a new handlebar display that now looks like the one on Lime’s scooters. There's also a new phone holder on the e-bikes that comes in handy, given that a lot of the Lime users are tourists who constantly have to check the map on their phone to know where they’re going.
Lime invested $50 million in its Gen4 electric bikes, with money going into the wheelers’ hardware and their launch. The new bikes come at the right time, as we can see a global boom in the use of electric bikes. Lime boasts of its users taking around 12 million e-bike rides in 2021, in cities all over the world, with some of them (such as London) doubling the use of the Lime bikes.
