Unsustainable $25,000 BEVs: the Push for Them Totally Misses the Point

Nissan said at the Japan Mobility Show that it wanted to develop more affordable electric cars. The Volkswagen Group is working on that with the MEB Lite and all the ID. 2all siblings that it will spawn. Their goal is to cost around €25,000 and still be profitable. You've also heard it from Tesla, but in dollars. What battery electric vehicle (BEV) advocates do not seem to get is that these projects and ambitions completely miss sustainability as a target – several aspects of it, at least.

