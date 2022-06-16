Unrestored 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 396 Is a Stunningly Original Barn Find

While in terms of styling the 1968 model year didn’t bring major changes to the Camaro lineup, the car still received a series of mechanical upgrades that made its high-performance siblings more intriguing for potential customers in the States.
For example, Chevrolet introduced a 396 (6.5-liter) engine as an option for the Camaro SS, with the power output therefore increased to 350 horsepower.
However, sales of the SS declined from 1967 (27,884 versus 34,411 units), though in 1968, more people were obviously interested in the Z/28, whose production increased from just 602 cars to nearly 7,200.
What you see here is an all-original 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS fitted from the factory with the 396 big-block unit. The car has never been altered or molested in any way, so it’s an impressive survivor that more or less managed to deal with the test of time in a decent manner.
While as far as the mechanical part is concerned the Camaro is impressive, not the same thing can be said about the body. eBay seller camarospecialties says most of the panels will have to be replaced. The metal damage pretty much makes sense, as the car is apparently a barn find, though, on the other hand, no information has been offered on how many years this car spent in hiding.
Selling with the original paperwork, this Camaro is without a doubt worth a full restoration, albeit the biggest shortcoming for a potential comeback is the selling price.
The seller wants to get at least $37,000 for this project, and while it’s an all-original and unrestored Camaro SS, there’s no doubt this expectation is ambitious, to say the least. Unsurprisingly, nobody has entered the race to buy this Camaro, so the car still has 0 bids at the time of writing.
If you want to see it live, the SS is parked in East Aurora, New York.
However, sales of the SS declined from 1967 (27,884 versus 34,411 units), though in 1968, more people were obviously interested in the Z/28, whose production increased from just 602 cars to nearly 7,200.
What you see here is an all-original 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS fitted from the factory with the 396 big-block unit. The car has never been altered or molested in any way, so it’s an impressive survivor that more or less managed to deal with the test of time in a decent manner.
While as far as the mechanical part is concerned the Camaro is impressive, not the same thing can be said about the body. eBay seller camarospecialties says most of the panels will have to be replaced. The metal damage pretty much makes sense, as the car is apparently a barn find, though, on the other hand, no information has been offered on how many years this car spent in hiding.
Selling with the original paperwork, this Camaro is without a doubt worth a full restoration, albeit the biggest shortcoming for a potential comeback is the selling price.
The seller wants to get at least $37,000 for this project, and while it’s an all-original and unrestored Camaro SS, there’s no doubt this expectation is ambitious, to say the least. Unsurprisingly, nobody has entered the race to buy this Camaro, so the car still has 0 bids at the time of writing.
If you want to see it live, the SS is parked in East Aurora, New York.