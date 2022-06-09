Real 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS Flexes Matching-Numbers Muscle, Major Project

While the production of the Camaro actually increased in 1968 from the previous year, fewer SS models ended up seeing the daylight (the same happened for the RS as well, with the Z/28 at the opposite pole with a massive increase).
Chevrolet, therefore, built a total of 235,000 Camaros for this model year, and the base model accounted for the lion’s share with a little over 159,000 units. The RS was the runner-up with close to 41,000 cars, while the SS was third with fewer than 28,000 Camaros.
One of these SS-branded examples is now fighting for another chance, seemingly after spending a very long time on the side of the road.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell everyone this is a project. A major one, actually, but anyone should be able to figure this out easily after closely inspecting the photos in the gallery.
Seller jasper10354 explains on eBay that this Camaro was purchased as a project but ended up sitting for 4 years in their yard as well. So right now, the car is looking for someone that can really start and finish a full restoration project.
As you can easily tell, the Camaro doesn’t come in the best shape, and the seller too admits it needs “about every panel there is.” The easiest would be to find a donor body and use it for the restoration of this Camaro SS, but of course, this takes more time, and the car doesn’t look like it can afford to spend any longer on the side of the road.
If you’re interested in the good news, it’s mostly under the hood. This Chevy was born with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 in charge of a thrilling experience, and the same matching-numbers unit is still in there. Most likely, it’s no longer running, but you can’t expect anything else given the overall condition of the car.
Sold as part of a no-reserve auction, this Camaro is likely to find a new home in about 4 days. The top offer right now is getting close to $3,000.
One of these SS-branded examples is now fighting for another chance, seemingly after spending a very long time on the side of the road.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell everyone this is a project. A major one, actually, but anyone should be able to figure this out easily after closely inspecting the photos in the gallery.
Seller jasper10354 explains on eBay that this Camaro was purchased as a project but ended up sitting for 4 years in their yard as well. So right now, the car is looking for someone that can really start and finish a full restoration project.
As you can easily tell, the Camaro doesn’t come in the best shape, and the seller too admits it needs “about every panel there is.” The easiest would be to find a donor body and use it for the restoration of this Camaro SS, but of course, this takes more time, and the car doesn’t look like it can afford to spend any longer on the side of the road.
If you’re interested in the good news, it’s mostly under the hood. This Chevy was born with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 in charge of a thrilling experience, and the same matching-numbers unit is still in there. Most likely, it’s no longer running, but you can’t expect anything else given the overall condition of the car.
Sold as part of a no-reserve auction, this Camaro is likely to find a new home in about 4 days. The top offer right now is getting close to $3,000.