Unrestored 1965 Oldsmobile Starfire Is a 57-Year-Old Big-Block Classic Needing Little TLC

Oldsmobile produced a little over 15,000 Starfire units for the model year 1965, and without a doubt, the biggest change was the introduction of a completely new (and short-lived too) big-block engine.
The 1965 Oldsmobile Starfire was therefore available with a new 425 (6.9-liter) V8, which with the help of a Rochester 800-CFM Quadrajet four-barrel carburetor and a dual exhaust system was able of producing no less than 370 horsepower.
But as said, this engine’s adventure on the market didn’t last long, as Oldsmobile dropped it in 1968 to make room for the new 455 (7.4-liter).
The Starfire that we have here still has the original big-block under the hood, and the good news is the engine starts and runs properly.
Everything on this Starfire is entirely original, with just one exception: the paint. eBay seller richscorvettes says the car has already been resprayed once to the original finish, but otherwise, the car is just as original as it gets.
The overall condition is quite good, and the photos pretty much speak for themselves this time. The car requires only minor TLC here and there, with the upholstery, in particular, needing some fixes.
If you’re looking for any signs of rust, there are some small spots in the corners of the trunk link, but otherwise, this Oldsmobile doesn’t look like it requires an insane amount of metalwork.
The top works properly, we’re being told, and the odometer indicates 32,000 miles (51,500 km), possibly all original given the engine has never been rebuilt.
It’s pretty clear already that a 57-year-old Oldsmobile survivor isn’t something you see too often, and this is the reason the car doesn’t come cheap. Parked in Gig Harbor, Washington, this Starfire can be yours today for $19,500.
Otherwise, the car is listed for auction, with the bidding starting at $14,900. No one has entered the race to take this Starfire home so far, and given the listing will expire in approximately 2 days, there’s a chance it’ll fail to find a new owner given the hefty price.
