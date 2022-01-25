Insane 5,000-HP Street Legal Hurst Olds Is One of the Two Fastest Cars in the World

You’ve got to love the USA. It’s perhaps the only place on earth you can legally register and drive a 5,000 HP race car down Las Vegas Boulevard and do 5-second runs on the track later. 1320video checked out Rod Tschiggfrie’s insanely built street-legal Hurst Olds.
This 1984 Hurst Oldsmobile 4-4-2 race car might look weird, but it is the fastest street car in North America. Unlike most race cars with an insane amount of power, Team Sorceress’ Hurst Olds is a legal streetcar that’s plated and insured.
As uncanny as it looks, this drag strip weapon has an exciting history. Tschiggfrie bought it new and drove it out of the showroom floor in 1984. 34 years later, the VIN still sits in the pillar upfront and still runs the same taillights at the rear. Everything else is either altered or is gone.
“The cool part about the car is I wanted to build something that I could drive on the street, take it to a car show and maybe do a little racing,” Tschiggfrie said.
The 1984 Hurst Olds can run 208 mph (334 kph) in an eighth of a mile and 260 mph (420 kph) in a quarter, putting it in some pretty top company worldwide. According to the owner, it is one of the two fastest and quickest cars globally.
Team Sorceress was looking to crown the record as the fastest round car at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Surprisingly, the 5,000 HP Oldsmobile 4-4-2 comes with a neat interior with all the creature comforts, including a full leather upholstery, backup camera, stereo system with six by nines at the rear, a complete dashboard, and navigation. It doesn’t come with air conditioning, though.
Tschiggfrie admits he wanted to do his own thing. After some investigating, he brought in a few professionals to help him turn this project into a multi-flex fuel vehicle. The Sorceress can run on high-octane, unleaded, regular gas, or a combination of these.
This insanely built Hurst Olds runs a 10.5-liter V8 that pumps out 5,000 HP. It can even do a quarter-mile in 5.8 seconds at 260 mph.
