Unmanned Spanish Air Taxi Nails Second Test Flight, Flanked by Other eVTOLs

It’s almost hard to keep up with all the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) designs that are being developed throughout the globe, from Japan to the UK. This one is called Integrity, it’s coming from Spain, and it recently completed a complex flight test in Europe.
Umiles Next is focusing on advancing unmanned flight in urban centers. Its aircraft concept, named Integrity, took to the sky for the first time in Toulouse, France, earlier this year. It wasn’t too long until it completed a second flight, on October 26. This was the first time it flew in Spain.
But this was also more than just a regular flight test. It was part of a complex European project, USPACE4UAM, meant to demonstrate integrated mixed air operations in urban settings. In other words, it wants to show that unmanned aircraft and manned eVTOLs can seamlessly and safely operate within the same space.
The well-known aerospace technology developer Honeywell is the project’s leader, with other manufacturers such as Vertical Space also participating.
This is why the Integrity eVTOL did not just fly by itself, but was flanked by other eVTOLs, also unmanned, flying at different layers. This happened at the ATLAS Test Flight Centre in Villacarrillo, Jaen, Spain. The center specializes in testing tactical remotely-piloted systems, and unmanned aviation technologies.
The goal was to demonstrate that these large drones will be able to conduct regular flights within the same urban space in the future.
Introduced as “drone of drones,” Integrity is the first eVTOL boasting 100% Spanish technology and manufacturing. Equipped with the FlyFree technology developed by Tecnalia, Integrity 3 can carry two passengers at 220 kph (137 mph). Its range extends to 125 km (78 miles), and it’s capable of automatic take-off, height control, and landing.
Integrity will continue its series of flight tests in various European cities, as part of USPACE4UAM.
