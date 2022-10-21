Ultra-Rare 2002 Ducati MH900e Shows Up at Auction With 1,400 Miles on the Clock

It’s hard to come by and extremely desirable to collectors, so don’t expect its price tag to be within mere morals’ reach.
If you were to ask any enthusiast to name their favorite limited-edition Ducatis, you’d be more or less guaranteed to hear them mentioning the superb MH900e designed by Pierre Terblanche. Paying tribute to Mike “The Bike” Hailwood and his stellar return to motorcycle racing at the 1978 Isle of Man TT, this rarity was produced in a total of 2,000 exemplars right after the dawn of the millennium.
One such specimen (#964) can be found in the photo gallery above, displaying less than 1,400 miles (2,200 km) on its digital counter. The bike is said to be almost entirely stock, and you may find it listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer until the early afternoon of October 26! Before you get too excited, though, keep in mind that topping the current bid would set you back a cool $20k.
As far as the MH900e’s mechanical specs are concerned, its grunt comes from an air- and oil-cooled 904cc L-twin mill whose compression ratio is rated at 9.2:1. The desmodromic powerhouse houses two valves per cylinder head, a single overhead cam, and Marelli fuel injection technology.
When prompted, it can generate up to 75 hp at 8,000 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque lower down the rev range. This force gets fed to a six-speed transmission, which is coupled with a dry multi-plate clutch and a drive chain. Ultimately, the whole procedure can lead to an 11.9-second quarter-mile time and a top speed of 133 mph (215 kph).
In terms of suspension, the Italian beauty flaunts upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Showa forks and an adjustable piggyback monoshock supplied by Sachs. Finally, braking is accomplished through dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper down south.
