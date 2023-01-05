UK’s Largest-Ever Cruise Ship Is Also One of the Greenest in the World

For those who departed the UK on December 23, 2022, setting off on a cruise trip to the Canary Islands, the journey was extra special. They got to experience the newest, largest, and greenest cruise ship in the country, on its maiden voyage.
It’s hard to associate the mammoth floating resorts known as cruise ships with the concept of eco-awareness. These monsters of the sea need huge amounts of fuel to keep them going throughout their extensive trips, which obviously results in a significant negative impact on the environment.
However, the ruling bodies in the maritime industry (mostly IMO/the International Maritime Organization) have set the bar higher in terms of the harmful emissions allowed. Plus, requirements are set to become even more stringent, in order to get as close as possible to the net-zero carbon goal. And cruise ships are no exception.
It’s not as easy to implement totally green alternatives in the maritime transportation sector, as it is with other types of mobility. We obviously can’t expect huge vessels that are meant to cross oceans to suddenly be able to handle the same tasks with an electric propulsion or clean fuel only.
Changes in this field can only be gradual, and small. Right now, LNG is considered the most advanced fuel technology in the industry. Liquefied natural gas is still a fossil fuel, but it burns with fewer CO2 emissions compared to oil and coal (up to 30% less than oil, and 40% less than coal). Plus, it doesn’t emit soot and other particulates, as it’s relatively affordable.
LNG-powered cruise ships are considered the greenest ones in the world, at the moment. In the UK, P&O Cruises launched the Excel-class fleet of vessels running on this green alternative. Iona was the first build, followed by Arvia, the operator’s newest and most spectacular ship yet.
The 344.5 meter-long (1,128 feet) beast built at the German Meyer Werft shipyard, includes 2,614 cabins within its 180,000 GT volume. That’s enough to comfortably accommodate 5,200 passengers, who also get to enjoy an innovative entertainment feature, called Mission Control. A unique mashup of escape games, multimedia simulations, and underwater fun, this immersive experience creates a virtual submarine adventure. It made its debut on Arvia and is exclusive to this ship.
Arvia got its first sip of LNG last Fall, and set off on its first-ever journey by the end of the year. It got a warm welcome at the Lisbon Cruise Port in Portugal, where Commander Robert Camby, the ship’s captain, was presented with a plaque to commemorate the occasion.
Currently on its way back home, this pioneering UK ship is due to arrive in Southampton tomorrow. Its naming ceremony is coming up later in March, in Barbados, and will be broadcasted live.
