UFC Champ Randy Couture Breaks His Shoulder, Ribs in ATV Crash

ATV

It could have been worse so I’m thankful. Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.Oû#RedneckLife https://t.co/3VoiJlYBHI — Mindy Robinson úø (@iheartmindy) September 8, 2020

In what Couture’s girlfriend Mindy Robinson describes as an episode of #rednecklife, both Randy and Mindy were riding around in anon the grounds outside their ranch in Flagstaff, Arizona. They got into an accident and crashed the ATV, which resulted in injuries for both.TMZ first reported the news, saying that they initially dusted themselves off after the crash and headed back home. Once there, Couture realized he was in too much pain not to have someone look at him. At the ER, he was told he’d broken his shoulder and that he would have to undergo surgery to fix it.Mindy confirms the accident on Twitter, adding that Couture also fractured several ribs: four of them, to be more exact. Surgery on the shoulder has been a success, with doctors inserting two metal plates.Mindy, for her part, got off relatively easy: she fractured what she mistakenly calls “my transversal processor” and consequently can’t move her lower back at all. In a later tweet, Mindy explains that she was talking about the transverse process, which is “the bony projection off your spine where muscle nerves attach. Sorry, but I’m not even going to pretend to know that I knew what that was until I just busted it today.”There are no details on how the accident occurred or what type of vehicle exactly Randy was driving, but the good news is that both are expected to make a full recovery. One year ago, the retired MMA fighter suffered a heart attack during a workout, and had to undergo surgery. He emerged from the hospital room saying he was heading back to the gym, because he was indestructible.