Two White Lion Cubs Join White LaFerrari and Matte Green P1 in Man Cave

 
21 Feb 2017
by
Your man cave might be cool, but it will never be "two hypers and two white lions" cool. Why are we not surprised that even after all this time, people in the Middle East are at the top of the game?
This particular man cave is in Qatar and houses just two exotic cars. However, they happen to be the pinnacle of Ferrari and McLaren performance right now. What more could you want? Maybe a Porsche 918 to complete the set.

Whenever I wash my car, I don't even let my friends get near it. But the owner in this video is all too have his lion pride frolick in the vein of his super-fast European exotics with unique paint jobs. And yes, "pride" is what you call a bunch of lions.

These beauties don't have to share this "small" room with supercars all the time because they have access to a colossal plot of land with tons of free space. But their behavior is somewhat reminiscent of indoor cats when they have unexpected guests.

I can definitely understand the attraction people in the Emirates have towards large felines. But if I had the money, I'd stop at a cheetah or a caracal, something that would find it a little bit harder to kill me. These beautiful white cubs can probably already do more damage than a German Shepherd.

It's hard to determine exactly how many White lions there are in captivity today because of keeping pets like these. But some people put the figure as low as 300. That means they are rarer than the hypercars.

Contrary to popular belief, they are not albinos. Like blue eyes in humans, the animals' white color is caused by a recessive gene shared by both parents.

The United Arab Emirates have recently banned the private ownership of wild animals as pets. While tigers, lions, and cheetahs are viewed as a status symbol in the Gulf Nation, the new law can hit you with a $130,000 fine or six months in jail. So could this guy be doing what's known as a "Guy Martin?"

