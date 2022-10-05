Two Red Rivian R1Ts Are Contra Costa Fire Department's First Green Vehicles

Contra Costa Fire Protection District covers a Californian area of 304 square miles (787 square kilometers). They’re commonly referred to as the Contra Costa County’s fire department, but their men and women also offer emergency medical services to approximately 625,000 Americans from 14 cities. Now, they also have two all-electric Rivian R1T pickup trucks.
Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire PIO) announced Tuesday evening via social media that they now have two Rivian R1T models in their fleet of vehicles. The EVs are the fire department’s first green vehicles, and according to what has been shared on their official Twitter account, the pickup trucks will be mostly used in training new firefighters and fire prevention.
The Fire Prevention Bureau is responsible for educating the public, helping with investigations after suspicious incidents took place, reviewing construction plans, inspecting fire protection equipment, and enforcing fire prevention rules in their jurisdiction.
Contra Costa Fire Protection District said they remain committed to “preserving life, property and the environment for the communities” they serve.
The two Rivian R1Ts acquired by the fire department are very similarly specced. Both vehicles are finished in Canyon Red and have the same powertrain – 835-HP (847-PS) quad-motor drive system and the 314-mile (505-kilometer) large battery pack.
The only visible difference is the wheels – one pickup truck has the painted low gloss anthracite design, while the other uses the high gloss black pockets look. Both, however, ride on 20-inch alloys with all-terrain tires, which impact the range but make the R1Ts more suitable for crossing on various types of terrain.
The R1Ts have been delivered to the officers at Rivian’s South San Francisco Service Center in California and are already part of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District’s fleet.
Rivian is on track to meet its goal of manufacturing 25,000 units in 2022 after the Q3 data showed the automaker produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584. Up until now, the Normal-based company built 14,317 EVs in the current year.
