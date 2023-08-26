TVS-X Comes Across As Nearly Perfect, but It's Forbidden Fruit to Anyone Outside India

"An electric that runs like lightning, feels like thunder..." These are the words used to describe a little machine that seems to have popped up over in India. That's right, India is hitting the e-mobility game with everything it's got, and one result is the TVS-X.
Folks, TVS is a "two-wheeler manufacturer" from India, and while recent times have seen a huge uprise in new brands, TVS is one of the crews that's been in this game for quite a while, ever since 1978. These days, the manufacturer is part of the UK's Norton Motorcycles family, another crew with a history dating back well over a century.
Fast-forward to modern times, and you'll find TVS' freshest machine, the TVS-X, an e-moped that's showing off quite the specs. Time to see what residents of India can get their hands on because, so far, this bugger isn't shipping outside the country. That's right, no matter how much you end up liking what you're about to explore, it's forbidden fruit, for the time being at least. But this shouldn't stop us from possibly pushing TVS to work out international shipping because this thing is rather attractive.
Suppose you happen to make it to the manufacturer's website. In that case, you'll notice that this story starts off with a heavy focus on the frame this bugger is sporting. Personally, I'm not an engineer, but by looking at the skeleton TVS shows us, I started getting the jitters, the cool ones.
By the looks of things, one objective was to build a solid yet light frame, and while those aluminum struts come across as rather wide, the latticework inside ensures a lightweight structure. Onto that, the rear assembly is thrown on, and some pipes are used to create a battery compartment. At the front, a good ol' steering column, fork, and all that jazz are present.
Now, looks and all that aside, let's explore why this bugger is so attractive to me anyway. First of all, TVS throws on a PMSM motor with the capacity to kick you up to 40 kph (25 mph) in 2.6 seconds. I understand that may not sound like a whole lot, but in crowded cities, the likes of those often found in India, how often do you top speeds over that number?
However, this thing maxes out at 105 kph (65 mph), so it's more than enough if you find a little urban straightaway. This is made possible by the ability to crank out a significant 11 kW (14.7 HP) of power. Once this motor is coupled with a battery pack that boasts 3.8 kWh of juice, we're told that a range of 140 km (87 mi) can be achieved.
Sure, this is a number achieved in a test environment, and real numbers are sure to be a bit less, but the presence of an array of BMS hardware and software, coupled with selectable regen braking, is sure to get you as close to that digit as possible.
What I found rather neat was this e-mopeds ability to recharge on the go. You can grab a portable 950 W charger and plug it in wherever you're allowed to do so, and in 3 hours and 40 minutes, you'll have recharged your X from 0% to 80%.
Now, we live in a modern and connected age, and with that in mind, allow me to point out some of the tech that you can access. First off, I need to point out that the display on the X is unlike many e-mopeds I've come across.
You can use it for real-time navigation, including accessing EV-specific routes, but it's also the same hub active with features such as geofencing, crash and fall alerts, and theft alerts, and even allows you to connect your smart devices, including your handsfree, smartwatch, and phone.
Customization is also part of the magic found in this console/display, but what I couldn't understand is why you'd add the ability to watch movies and even play video games. That's right, play some tic-tac-toe, a round of chess, or whatever else you can manage to install on your display. It sounds great and all, but where are we going with this sort of tech in vehicles? That's a story for another day.
So, how much is this bugger going for? At this time, TVS is showing a price of 249,990 Indian Rupees, which is around $3,000, and that's pretty good in comparison with similar machines. But, if this manufacturer ever wishes to ship outside of India, you can expect that number to go up. Time will tell if everyone will get their hands on the TVS-X.
Once the base is in place, TVS then decks out the rest of the X with panels that result in a "Harmonious Aerodynamic Profile," their words, not mine. But I can't deny that it does have that whole futuristic and edgy look while, indeed, coming across as rather aerodynamic. Do explore the images in the gallery to really get a good feel for the X.
But what about comfort and the ability to meet urban needs? In this sector of manufacturing and design, TVS is once again active, going as far as messing with tire composition to ensure your bottom doesn't go numb. Furthermore, a passenger can be carried along for a ride.
