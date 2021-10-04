Turn Signal Activating in the Opposite Direction? Don’t Worry, It’s a Hyundai Sonata Thing

Almost half a million Hyundai Sonatas, from the previous generation, are being recalled in the United States. The safety campaign covers the normal and electrified versions of the mid-size car, and the reason is a software glitch that affects their turn signals.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that the turn signal could intermittently activate in the opposite direction of that intended by the driver. This is blamed on the Smart Junction Box (SJB) software that may not interpret the signals received from the multifunction switch in certain circumstances.
At first glance, it may not seem like a big issue, but it increases the risk of a crash, which is why the safety agency and Hyundai’s North American arm are conducting the recall for no less than 466,109 units of the 2015-2017 Sonata, 2016-2017 Sonata Hybrid, and Sonata Plug-in Hybrid.
The ICE-powered models were made from May 2, 2014, to August 17, 2016. The Hybrids came to life between December 15, 2014, and May 15, 2017, and the PHEVs between December 22, 2014, and May 3, 2017.
Drivers will be aware of the problem, as the unintended turn signal direction will be visible in the instrument cluster. Getting rid of it means paying a visit to an authorized dealer. In turn, they will inspect the vehicle and will update the SJB software at no charge with a version that has already been implemented in vehicle production.
Hyundai is in the process of informing dealers and owners of the recall. Both parties are expected to be aware of the safety campaign on or before November 19. The automaker’s number for this recall is 210, and they can be contacted at 1-855-371-9460. At the same time, concerned owners with questions on the topic can get in touch with the NHTSA too, at 1-888-327-4236.
At first glance, it may not seem like a big issue, but it increases the risk of a crash, which is why the safety agency and Hyundai’s North American arm are conducting the recall for no less than 466,109 units of the 2015-2017 Sonata, 2016-2017 Sonata Hybrid, and Sonata Plug-in Hybrid.
The ICE-powered models were made from May 2, 2014, to August 17, 2016. The Hybrids came to life between December 15, 2014, and May 15, 2017, and the PHEVs between December 22, 2014, and May 3, 2017.
Drivers will be aware of the problem, as the unintended turn signal direction will be visible in the instrument cluster. Getting rid of it means paying a visit to an authorized dealer. In turn, they will inspect the vehicle and will update the SJB software at no charge with a version that has already been implemented in vehicle production.
Hyundai is in the process of informing dealers and owners of the recall. Both parties are expected to be aware of the safety campaign on or before November 19. The automaker’s number for this recall is 210, and they can be contacted at 1-855-371-9460. At the same time, concerned owners with questions on the topic can get in touch with the NHTSA too, at 1-888-327-4236.