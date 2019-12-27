2020 Hyundai Sonata Takes on the Toyota Camry, Sedan Battle Is Bloody

In many ways, the fight between all the mid-sized sedans in America is like World War I. Neither side is willing to give an inch, as the very survival of the models depends on the arms race. So even though the Toyota Camry is the king of the hill, it can very easily be dethroned by a newcomer like the 2020 Hyundai Sonata.
The new Sonata has a real poker face going on, with squinting headlights that disappear into a heavily sculpted body. However, this crazy shape that had the automotive world gasping for air somehow looks normal now because the Camry is no wallflower either.
This review from Throttle House comes slightly ahead of the Sonata's market launch and immediately reveals a few cracks in its sci-fi armor. The biggest one is the engine. Perhaps to differentiate itself from the Japanese cars or simply because that's what the customers wanted, a 1.6-liter turbo will form the bulk of the range.
The output itself isn't amazing - 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. You can also get a 2.5-liter in this car, but Throttle House reviewers say an electric motor like the one from the Kona EV is actually Hyundai's best luxury powertrain. The Camry isn't amazing in any way, but the model is such a go-to in this segment that reliability becomes a strong card to play.
If you want more power, both models offer it, Toyota through a nice V6 and Hyundai via the upcoming N-Line model with a 290 horsepower turbo engine. But most people buy the base engine, and the Camry has a smoother, more predictable one.
So what about the affordable luxury aspect, which is the whole point of a mid-size sedan? Well, both are pretty good. The Sonata is such a convenient thing, thanks to all the adaptive/safety systems and a "James Bond-like" remote parking function.
Like with most newcomers, the Hyundai has better/more stuff than the Toyota. Both these testers are top-end models, though the Sonata is the only one with a fully digital cluster, heated rear seats, and heated steering wheels. And can you guess which company makes the best infotainment screen?
