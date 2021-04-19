No Chips: Hyundai Temporarily Halts Sonata Production at Domestic Plant

More on this:

1 Car Chip Shortage to Improve This Year, Won’t Come to an End Too Soon

2 Intel to Build Car Chips to Help Deal With the Shortage

3 2021 Ford F-150 Receives Yet Another Production Cut Over Chip Shortage

4 Leading Chipmaker Says Car Companies Won't Be Favored Over Smartphone Brands

5 Carmakers Hit Hard by Chip Shortage And Suspending Production Is the Only Option