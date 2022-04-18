Turbo Miata MX-5 Drives Like an Overpowered Go-Kart, Does Insane Burnouts

The 2002 Mazda Miata MX-5 NB2 will never feature in the list of top-performing vehicles of its era. For one, it's painfully slow. It'll take close to a decade running from naught to 60 mph (pun intended). But then again, if you are looking to get that kind of kick from a no-frills Miata, it's safe to say your priorities are probably twisted—or are they? Hoonigan featured a 2002 Miata at their Tire Slayer Studio that'll change your perspective about this Burnyard party machine.

10 photos