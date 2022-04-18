Turbo Miata MX-5 Drives Like an Overpowered Go-Kart, Does Insane Burnouts

The 2002 Mazda Miata MX-5 NB2 will never feature in the list of top-performing vehicles of its era. For one, it's painfully slow. It'll take close to a decade running from naught to 60 mph (pun intended). But then again, if you are looking to get that kind of kick from a no-frills Miata, it's safe to say your priorities are probably twisted—or are they? Hoonigan featured a 2002 Miata at their Tire Slayer Studio that'll change your perspective about this Burnyard party machine.
Regardless of what anyone might swear on the internet, a stock MX-5 still has some street cred. It's one of the few cars purely designed to impress the person behind the wheel. Its manual tranny and rear-wheel-drive setup are the perfect combo for a laid-back sprint on the back roads.
Danger Dan of Hooonigan showcased his latest project at Hoonigan's Tire Slayer Studios. This 2002 Mazda MX-5 NB2 is not your typical Miata.
Can Miatas drift? Dan built this baby beast of a Miata for daily driving, drifting, and time attack. As crazy as that might sound, this early roadster packs enough heat to get your blood pumping once you are behind the wheel.
Let's not forget the stock Miata is a driver-focused car, which casually means you'll be putting in 100% effort even if you are driving well below 40 mph.
But there's nothing stock about this MX-5 Miata. It comes with a turbocharged 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission making 260 whp and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque. He even slapped on an HKS Blow-off Valve for that dramatic Stu tu tu turbo-effect.
It makes all that power thanks to a first-of-its-kind full bolt-on $2,000 ISR Performance Turbo kit by Enjuku Racing.
Dan's Turbo Miata doesn't disappoint when it's time to showcase its skill-set. It pulls one of the most insane stunts recorded at the Tire Slayer Studios. I'd love to get into the details, but I'll let you be the judge.
Danger Dan of Hooonigan showcased his latest project at Hoonigan's Tire Slayer Studios. This 2002 Mazda MX-5 NB2 is not your typical Miata.
Can Miatas drift? Dan built this baby beast of a Miata for daily driving, drifting, and time attack. As crazy as that might sound, this early roadster packs enough heat to get your blood pumping once you are behind the wheel.
Let's not forget the stock Miata is a driver-focused car, which casually means you'll be putting in 100% effort even if you are driving well below 40 mph.
But there's nothing stock about this MX-5 Miata. It comes with a turbocharged 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission making 260 whp and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque. He even slapped on an HKS Blow-off Valve for that dramatic Stu tu tu turbo-effect.
It makes all that power thanks to a first-of-its-kind full bolt-on $2,000 ISR Performance Turbo kit by Enjuku Racing.
Dan's Turbo Miata doesn't disappoint when it's time to showcase its skill-set. It pulls one of the most insane stunts recorded at the Tire Slayer Studios. I'd love to get into the details, but I'll let you be the judge.