Tunned Nissan GT-R Looks Like a Racecar, Packs Extreme Aero

Remember when Nissan introduced the R35 GT-R, back in 2007? The Japanese automotive producer took a good look at the uber-solid tuner culture built around the previous iterations of the machine and decided to... try an keep aftermarket developers at bay.
As such, Nissan talked about voiding the warranty, trying to keep people from taking the Godzillas down the tuning path.
Well, here we are in 2019, with the GT-R being one of the tuning world's favorite children. From aero-crazy machines like to one we have here to the 3,500+ horsepower monsters of the drag racing realm, the R35 is nothing short of an aftermarket riot.
It's enough to open any social media app and browse its car-related side - you should quickly come across a modded Nissan halo car.
In fact, I've brought along an example of this, which comes from Instagram. Sure, this is but a rendering, but the pixel play sitting before us does a brilliant job at portraying the fetish that the custom car world has for the Japanese machine.
This creation comes from Yasid Oozear, a digital artist who loves to challenge the stock appearance of cars. And, as those of you who are tuned into our render tales are well aware, this GT-R is far from the aficionado's wackiest contraption (here's an example that shows just how wild the pixel wielder's work can get, one that purists would better avoid).
The way in which all the custom bits and pieces come together is stunning and the fact that there isn't a huge wing at the back of the machine makes it all better.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to enjoy the full eye candy delivered by this heavily modded GT-R - the said artist has taken the time to portray the machine using multiple angles.
Well, here we are in 2019, with the GT-R being one of the tuning world's favorite children. From aero-crazy machines like to one we have here to the 3,500+ horsepower monsters of the drag racing realm, the R35 is nothing short of an aftermarket riot.
It's enough to open any social media app and browse its car-related side - you should quickly come across a modded Nissan halo car.
In fact, I've brought along an example of this, which comes from Instagram. Sure, this is but a rendering, but the pixel play sitting before us does a brilliant job at portraying the fetish that the custom car world has for the Japanese machine.
This creation comes from Yasid Oozear, a digital artist who loves to challenge the stock appearance of cars. And, as those of you who are tuned into our render tales are well aware, this GT-R is far from the aficionado's wackiest contraption (here's an example that shows just how wild the pixel wielder's work can get, one that purists would better avoid).
The way in which all the custom bits and pieces come together is stunning and the fact that there isn't a huge wing at the back of the machine makes it all better.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to enjoy the full eye candy delivered by this heavily modded GT-R - the said artist has taken the time to portray the machine using multiple angles.