Tuner Ignores the New Mercedes-AMG GT, Introduces Visual Upgrades for the Old One

They say you cannot teach an old dog new tricks. However, DarwinPro Aero would beg to differ, so they have introduced another project involving the previous generation Mercedes-AMG GT.
Due to the multiple add-ons and various bits and bobs from the aftermarket world, this Mercedes-AMG GT stands out immediately in a sea of similar rides. It is a bold proposal that might conquer the hearts of certain owners, especially since the parts fit numerous versions, including the GTS and GTC.
Do you need a side-by-side comparison with the stock sports model to tell what pieces DarwinPro Aero signed? Probably not, as it is quite easy to spot most of them. Everything came from this tuner, from the new chin spoiler, bumper inserts, and side skirt add-ons to the rear diffuser with a six-fin design. The same goes for that large wing, which contributes to the sporty stance.
The car has a white overall look sprinkled with a few golden decals on the lower parts of the doors and the hood, roof, and tailgate. The add-ons are black with a white touch, and we can see more gold on the wheels. The multi-spoke alloys have an intricate pattern and Vossen center caps, thus signaling the company behind them, and they certainly suit the package.
This tuning house is not famously known for enhancing the performance of its builds, as its creations are normally all-show with no extra-go. As a result, we can assume that they don't have a power boost available for this model, or they would have said something about it in the social media post that dates back a few hours ago, which we embedded at the bottom of this story. But fret not, as there are multiple tuners out there that can turn your older two-door GT into a supercar killer.
Usually, this company's proposals are on the flashy side of things, yet we dig the looks of this build. Don't get us wrong, it is still a bit cheeky. However, we think this styling suits it, and it would make for an interesting upgrade to the right owner, who is still young at heart. But would you do something like this to your Mercedes-AMG GT if you had one? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments area below.
Do you need a side-by-side comparison with the stock sports model to tell what pieces DarwinPro Aero signed? Probably not, as it is quite easy to spot most of them. Everything came from this tuner, from the new chin spoiler, bumper inserts, and side skirt add-ons to the rear diffuser with a six-fin design. The same goes for that large wing, which contributes to the sporty stance.
The car has a white overall look sprinkled with a few golden decals on the lower parts of the doors and the hood, roof, and tailgate. The add-ons are black with a white touch, and we can see more gold on the wheels. The multi-spoke alloys have an intricate pattern and Vossen center caps, thus signaling the company behind them, and they certainly suit the package.
You are probably curious to see the inside of this Mercedes-AMG GT. And you're not alone, as we'd like that, too. However, DarwinPro Aero hasn't released any images of it at the time of writing, which likely means that the upholstery and trim, as well as the emblems and every other aspect, has remained the same as it did when the car rolled off the assembly line a few years ago.
This tuning house is not famously known for enhancing the performance of its builds, as its creations are normally all-show with no extra-go. As a result, we can assume that they don't have a power boost available for this model, or they would have said something about it in the social media post that dates back a few hours ago, which we embedded at the bottom of this story. But fret not, as there are multiple tuners out there that can turn your older two-door GT into a supercar killer.
Usually, this company's proposals are on the flashy side of things, yet we dig the looks of this build. Don't get us wrong, it is still a bit cheeky. However, we think this styling suits it, and it would make for an interesting upgrade to the right owner, who is still young at heart. But would you do something like this to your Mercedes-AMG GT if you had one? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments area below.