Tuned Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Looks Fit for a Rapper, You Probably Can’t Afford It

Hold on, didn’t we cover this exact same Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe earlier this year, when Hofele took to social media to promote it? We sure did, only this time we found it for sale and it is just as expensive as it looks.
Not to be confused with the full-blown 63 and 63 S variants of the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe, the 53 model lacks most goodies found in its punchier siblings. It also makes do without the vibrant twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, as instead, it features a mild-hybrid powertrain.
The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, with an EQ Boost starter-alternator that develops an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, is good for a total of 429 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque. Sending the power to the 4Matic all-wheel drive system is a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) takes a little over five Mississippis, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
Despite the flashy looks, which we will detail in a moment, this GLE 53 Coupe does not boast any extra grunt. Thus, what you see is what you get, meaning lots of shiny chrome accents on various parts of the exterior, a front grille inspired by the full-blown AMGs, and the typical Hofele badges that have replaced the OEM logos. The crossover’s new name, given to it by the tuner, is HGLE 53 and proudly sits on the tailgate.
As if the white paint and chrome trim were not enough to make it stand out, it also features a set of turbine-shaped wheels. They measure 23 inches in diameter, were wrapped in thin tires from Continental, and have a very shiny look. Moreover, the ground clearance appears to be less generous compared to the stock GLE 53 Coupe, yet there is no reference to it in the ad.
The cockpit is very brown, with the high-end leather and suede in the aforementioned color applied to pretty much every touchable surface. It also has black piping, carbon-effect trim on the dashboard and door cards, and metal accents, and beyond these, it features a generous amount of gear.
Now, how much do you think a flashy GLE 53 Coupe without any power mods costs? In the U.S., you could get one from $76,500, excluding destination and dealer fees, yet this one is listed in Switzerland for CHF 245,910.
That’s $269,250 at the current exchange rates or about as much as four brand new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats. Heck, you could get more than two GLE 63 S Coupes for that kind of money or as many G 550s, but despite the huge markup, it will probably find a home in no time.
