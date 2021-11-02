Does the Flagship Mercedes EQS Stand a Chance Against an S-Class?

Mercedes-Benz is prevalent for its impressive levels of precision, unrivaled luxury standards, and state-of-the-art tech in automotive engineering, but what happens when you compare its models in-house? Mat Watson puts the Mercedes S 500 against the flagship Mercedes EQS in an epic battle of ICE vs Electric.
The Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan is the German luxury automaker’s most successful and longest-running model, improving with every release. The Mercedes S500 is by no means a sports car, it is a luxury statement on wheels. But don't let that fool you. Under the hood it comes with a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder twin-turbo engine making 429 hp.
The Mercedes EQS, on the other hand, is the luxury car manufacturer’s flagship electric vehicle. It’s arguably the fanciest EV so far, with an aero-tuned body that effortlessly glides through the air. The entry option Mercedes EV makes 330 hp running on a rear-wheel-drive setup.
Mat wants to compare the two icons for lap time, the ¼ mile test, and how fast they can stop from 70 mph.
On the lap test, Mat starts with the Mercedes S-Class. On the first turn, he experiences some understeer. He feels the S 500 is inert, soft, not as dynamic, and lazy around the track. The driver needs to manage the 2-ton car around the curves. He also feels it is safe, stable, and predictable. At the end of the lap, it does 51.9 seconds.
The Mercedes EQS is next. Mat notes the steering feels more responsive than on the S-Class, helping it rotate into the corners better. The EQS is much more fun compared to the S-Class round the track. It does the lap in 51.7, two seconds quicker than the S-Class.
On the 0-60 mph (97 kph) test, the EQS does it in 5.86 seconds. It finishes the ¼ mile in 14.30 seconds. The S 500, on the other hand, does the 0-60 mph in 5.55 seconds and hte ¼ mile in 13.69. When it comes to the brake test, the EQS takes 41 meters to stop compared to the S 500’s 45 meters.
It would be epic to see how the all-wheel-drive EQS option will compare in this test.
