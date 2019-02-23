autoevolution

Tuned McLaren 720S Drag Races Twin-Turbo Huracan, The Crushing Is Heavy

The McLaren 720S might be sometimes described as a Lamborghini Huracan competitor, but the truth is that the Italian exotic requires forced induction to keep up with the Brit in a straight line. Of course, there are plenty of kits for V10 Raging Bulls out there, with twin-turbo packages obviously delivering the greatest horsepower increases.
In fact, we've brought along an example of a drag race between a TT example of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy and a McLaren 720S. However, this Woking animal has also been taken down the aftermarket route.

To be more precise, the Macca has been gifted with custom turbo wheels, a custom downpipe, along with the required ECU shenanigans. Thanks to this gym trip, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the vehicle delivers 936 hp at the wheels, which makes for a 1,000+ hp crankshaft output.

When it comes to the Lamborghini, the 5.2-liter V10 is still in stock condition. Nevertheless, the motor has been fitted with a brutal twin-turbo kit that allows it to deliver an insane 1,120 hp at the wheels, which means we could be taking about 1,300 horses at the crank. Note that muscle figures for both supercars involve these running on race juice.

Alas, the drivers of the pumped-up supercars chose to skip the drag strip, duking it out on the street instead.

Note that the aficionados battled on two separate occasions. As such, the first race kicked off at around 80 mph, with this being aimed at allowing the McLaren to get traction (note that the toy had been lowered on custom 20-inch wheels). When it came to the second run... we'll let the piece of footage below speak for itself (you can skip straight to the 4:04 point of the clip for the sprinting action).

P.S.: Please don't use this battle as an example and keep the sprinting fights for the drag strip.

