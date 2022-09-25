Truck Carrying Beer Involved in Florida Pile-Up Creates the Largest Open Bar in the World

Florida fans of Coors Light saw their dream come true earlier this week when a semi-truck carrying beer ended up rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 75.
It all happened only a few minutes past 6 a.m. at about 30 miles (48 km) north of Tampa, with the aftermath leading to a beer bath that transformed the highway into the best open bar in the entire world.
While no information has been provided on how many beer cans were inside the semi-trailer, photos shared by the Florida Highway Patrol show the southbound lanes of I-75 covered in what we typically see after a heck of a concert.
According to the police, one semi-truck rear-ended another in Hernando County early in the morning. The two vehicles stopped on Interstate 75, but two other semi-trucks, as well as a pickup truck, ended up rear-ending them as well.
The last vehicle in the pile-up, also a semi-truck, was carrying Coors Light beer, with the entire load spilling onto the highway.
Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported (it looks like only the passengers of the pickup truck were hurt), and nobody needed to be transported to the hospital, but in addition to the six vehicles involved in the accident, the beer became the collateral damage that everybody hated to see being wasted.
None of the other trucks were carrying a load of pretzels, so the police decided to close all lanes of the highway to clear the vehicles and the debris. The Florida Highway Patrol, however, managed to reopen all lanes at noon after the traffic was limited to the southbound inside lane for several hours.
Based on the images shared by the police, the semis involved in the crash didn’t record major damage as well, but most likely, quite a lot of people went home thirsty this week.
While no information has been provided on how many beer cans were inside the semi-trailer, photos shared by the Florida Highway Patrol show the southbound lanes of I-75 covered in what we typically see after a heck of a concert.
According to the police, one semi-truck rear-ended another in Hernando County early in the morning. The two vehicles stopped on Interstate 75, but two other semi-trucks, as well as a pickup truck, ended up rear-ending them as well.
The last vehicle in the pile-up, also a semi-truck, was carrying Coors Light beer, with the entire load spilling onto the highway.
Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported (it looks like only the passengers of the pickup truck were hurt), and nobody needed to be transported to the hospital, but in addition to the six vehicles involved in the accident, the beer became the collateral damage that everybody hated to see being wasted.
None of the other trucks were carrying a load of pretzels, so the police decided to close all lanes of the highway to clear the vehicles and the debris. The Florida Highway Patrol, however, managed to reopen all lanes at noon after the traffic was limited to the southbound inside lane for several hours.
Based on the images shared by the police, the semis involved in the crash didn’t record major damage as well, but most likely, quite a lot of people went home thirsty this week.
Update: Crews continue to work to clear vehicles and debris along I-75 at this hour. pic.twitter.com/oEuReTxASX— FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) September 21, 2022