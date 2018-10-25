autoevolution

Out of Control Crane Caused Huge Crash in Kiev, Ukraine

A dramatic crash occurred in Kiev, Ukraine, in the Pechersk neighborhood the other day, when an out of control crane smashed into cars stopped in traffic during rush hour, News24 reports.
Video from the scene is available at the bottom of the page. The crane hit the cars from behind, smashing them one against the other, and even sending one under the rear wheels of the car in front. According to reports in the local media cited by the publication, 19 vehicles in total were involved in the huge pile-up, but there are reports of injuries as well.

As of the time of writing, there’s no word on the severity of the injuries. Fox News says that the husband of local pop star Ani Lorak, Murat Nalcacioglu, was in one of the cars. Lorak’s profile received a considerable boost when she was one of the finalists on Eurovision, at the 2008 edition.

Somehow ironically, only a few days before, Nalcacioglu had complained about traffic in the city on his social media. He also posted about the crash, including a photo of his damaged car and the praying emoji, which seems like a nice way of letting his followers know that he was unharmed and grateful for it.

As for what caused the massive pile-up, reports say that the driver of the KAMAZ crane simply lost control of the vehicle, smashing into the back of a traffic line during rush hour. Apparently, the driver later told the cops that the brakes had malfunctioned, which would explain the force of the impact.

An investigation is underway and more details will probably become public once it concludes. In the meantime, as the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. The video below should account for several thousands of them, then, in terms of showing the world just how bad the pile-up was.

