Out of Control Crane Caused Huge Crash in Kiev, Ukraine

More on this:

1 Range Rovers Crushed as Car Transporter Passes Under Low Bridge

2 Car Flips Into Driveway, Explodes as Driver Flees The Scene

3 London Police Taser BMW Driver Smashing His Own Car With a Baseball Bat

4 Train Smashes Into Car as Driver Falls Asleep on The Crossing

5 Dog Rides on The Roof of Nissan Truck in Thailand, is Totally Chill