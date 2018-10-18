Train Smashes Into Car as Driver Falls Asleep on The Crossing

More on this:

1 The St. Petersburg Metro is Where Men Get Doused With Bleach For Manspreading

2 Man Jumping Between NYC Subway Cars Stumbles, Cracks His Head, Dies

3 Learner Driver Stalls Car on Train Track, Dies, as Examiner Flees to Safety

4 Passenger Takes Horse on a Train in Austria, is Forced Off

5 Suspicious Device Found on Luas Line Train in Dublin, Turns Out to Be Adult Toy