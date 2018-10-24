Car Flips Into Driveway, Explodes as Driver Flees The Scene

One driver didn’t wait around for cops to arrive at the scene of the accident, or to thank the Powers That Be that he was still alive after what he’d been through.

4 photos



The blaze spread fast and the



The impact with the tree was so powerful that the tree was severed in half. The car missed the house by inches, but firefighters still had to do their best to put out the fire before it spread.



“The passenger of the car was taken to Salford Royal Hospital and the driver left the scene,” Fearnhead tells the media, as cited by the publication. “The car had been heading from Radcliffe towards Bury and was a bout 200 meters past Derby High School when it lost control and hit a tree.”



“It sliced the tree in half, somersaulted and set fire immediately. The two people in it managed to get out. Crews from Whitefield and Bury attended and a technical support vehicle. They managed to stop the fire from spreading. There was a woman resident in the house at the time who was unhurt,” the chief adds.



Police are now looking for the driver. Seeing how he left that elderly woman behind in such a rush, it’s probably safe to assume he had solid reason to not want to be there when the cops arrived.



Quick work this morning by crews from Whitefield and Bury @manchesterfire to stop a car fire spreading to a house. Vehicle landed on its roof after collision with a tree. pic.twitter.com/XHPkOTQGBU — Paul Fearnhead (@fernyp1) October 20, 2018 First responders witnessed an incredible scene when they arrived at a house in Ribchester Drive, Whitefield, in Bury, U.K., and saw a car burning in the driveway. The car was on its roof and there was its sole passenger had managed to get out: she was an elderly woman and she got out of the far before it went up in flames.The blaze spread fast and the Renault was burned to the ground. According fire chief Paul Fearnhead, the driver lost control of the car on the main road, hit a nearby tree and flipped into the driveway. He then got out of the wreck and ran away, Manchester Evening News reports.The impact with the tree was so powerful that the tree was severed in half. The car missed the house by inches, but firefighters still had to do their best to put out the fire before it spread.“The passenger of the car was taken to Salford Royal Hospital and the driver left the scene,” Fearnhead tells the media, as cited by the publication. “The car had been heading from Radcliffe towards Bury and was a bout 200 meters past Derby High School when it lost control and hit a tree.”“It sliced the tree in half, somersaulted and set fire immediately. The two people in it managed to get out. Crews from Whitefield and Bury attended and a technical support vehicle. They managed to stop the fire from spreading. There was a woman resident in the house at the time who was unhurt,” the chief adds.Police are now looking for the driver. Seeing how he left that elderly woman behind in such a rush, it’s probably safe to assume he had solid reason to not want to be there when the cops arrived.