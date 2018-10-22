7 Cars Burn Down Outside MetLife Stadium, Tailgaters Are to Blame

Imagine going in for a game on a beautiful Sunday and coming out to find out that your car burned to the ground. This is exactly the sight that welcomed 7 drivers after this Sunday’s game at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
The New Jersey state police and the Meadowlands fire department say that 2 separate incidents outside the Stadium occurred during the game between the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings, resulting in 7 cars being destroyed by fire.
They blame tailgaters for it. Apparently, they disposed of the hot coals from the grills by scattering them on the pavement of the parking lot, and 2 drivers didn’t notice and parked right over them. This set their cars on fire; in the case of one of them, the fire spread to other vehicles. When the firefighters were done putting out the blazes, 7 vehicles had been damaged by them.
On the bright side, no one was hurt in the incident, though you can imagine the outcome would have been different had there not been an important game to attend. Still, the damage is considerable and the actions of those responsible particularly reckless.
MetLife officials have also reacted to the incidents, saying there are hot charcoal bins around the entire parking lot, which should have been used for safe disposal of the hot coals by the tailgaters. Why they didn’t bother to do that is another matter.
State Trooper Alejandro Goez tells NJ.com that this isn’t the first incident of the kind at the Stadium, so he urges drivers to be more careful in the future, too. “Be conscious of where you park, especially when tailgating,” he tells the media outlet.
As for who will pay for the damages to the vehicles, that will probably be established at the end of the ongoing investigation.
