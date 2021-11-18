Triumph Thruxton 1200 RS Gains Custom Street Tracker Elements, “Ikigai” Emerges

5 Tamarit Motorcycles’ Custom Triumph Bonneville Is Ready to Steal the Show

Thus, the When you browse through Tamarit Motorcycles’ lengthy portfolio of custom masterpieces, you’ll find it hard to believe that they’ve only been around for a few years. Since the company’s foundation in 2015, the Elche-based Triumph specialists undertook as many as 92 full-blown bespoke projects, with each and every single one of them boasting a distinct personality of its own.Back in August, we introduced you folks to this workshop’s drool-worthy reinterpretation of a Bonneville Bobber, which goes by the name of “ Valquiria .” Given that it’s been a while since we last talked about Tamarit’s entrancing exploits, it's time to buckle up and pay them another visit. In the following paragraphs, we’ll be admiring one of the numerous ventures revolving around the beastly Thruxton RS. Triumph ’s gnarly cafe racer is powered by a liquid-cooledparallel-twin gladiator, with four valves per cylinder and an astronomical displacement of 1,200cc. The fuel-injected powerplant is good for up to 103 ponies at 7,500 rpm and 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) of crushing twist at 4,250 revs, resulting in a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). Sprinkle that with premium suspension goodies and Brembo brakes, add a dry weight of just 434 pounds (197 kg), and you’ve got yourself one hell of a machine!For this dazzling endeavor (dubbed “Ikigai”), the Spanish moto shamans aimed to give the Thruxton a sinister cosmetic overhaul infused with street tracker design elements, while retaining its state-of-the-art chassis specifications. To achieve the desired aesthetic, Tamarit had the donor’s subframe modified in preparation for a new solo saddle lined with waterproof fabric, while the stock taillight has been replaced with a snazzy LED lighting strip.In the footwear department, you will find a pair of lightweight Kineo hoops sporting Heidenau’s high-grade K73 rubber. Following the removal of the standard airbox, the craftsmen busied themselves with installing aftermarket intake hardware and state-of-the-art air filters. At the opposite end of the combustion cycle, Ikigai flaunts a powder-coated dual exhaust system from Zard’s inventory.Moving on to the cockpit, we spot a fresh handlebar replacing the original clip-ons, and it’s adorned with round Highsider mirrors and LED bar-end blinkers developed by Motogadget. The factory headlight module has been retained, but it got treated to a custom grill that keeps things looking seriously rugged. With these items in place, it was time to add the finishing touches.Thus, the Thruxton 1200 RS was fitted with a tidy license plate holder, unique fenders and a myriad of bolt-on accessories from Tamarit’s very own range, including a beefy sump guard and one handsome radiator cover. To top it all off, Ikigai received a mixture of gloss- and matte-black finishes, which are tastefully complemented by gold accents on the forks, fuel tank and engine cases.