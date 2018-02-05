Triumph Reveals New Speed Triple S and RS Models

Following previous teasers, Triumph has unveiled its new Speed Triple S and RS variants, both adding more to the already great balance, power and handling offered by the base model.

Peak power climbs to 150 HP while max torque tops at 117 Nm, a 7 and 4 percent increases respectively compared to the standard version. This was achieved through a new lighter crank gear, lighter Nikasil-plated aluminum cylinder liners, smaller starter motor, new profile pistons, redesigned cylinder heads, and a new sump with a re-routed oil system.



The redesigned engine is also mated with a new freer-flowing exhaust allowing a better sound and more performance, and and improved gearbox and slip-assist clutch to offer ease of use and increased comfort.



The new models retain the distinctive single-sided swinging arm and twin-spar aluminum frame of the previous generation, optimized for stiffness for the perfect blend of rigidity and feel. The new models also retain the high level of specification across the bike, with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires and twin front brake discs with Brembo 4-piston 2-pad M4.34 radial Monobloc calipers.



Both models feature high specification fully adjustable suspension, which can be set up for road-focussed riding and track use. The design wasn’t forgotten and the new models come with new ten-spoke rims, race-style upswept twin exhausts, billet machined rear wheel finish, signature headlight profile and fly screen with integrated air intake, aluminum bar end mirrors, sleek fuel tank, narrow radiator, and a slim two-piece seat.



Standard features include a new angle-adjustable full color 5-inch TFT instrument panel, new switchcubes with illuminated buttons, ride-by-wire throttle, four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Rider), cruise control, and daytime running lights where local market legislation allows for it.



From here, the Triumph Speed Triple S is fitted with fully adjustable 43 mm USD Showa fork and Showa monoshock rear unit, as well as switchable ABS and traction control to increase safety. But if you're looking for even better kit, the RS comes with Optimized cornering ABS and traction control, an inertial measurement unit, and keyless ignition with steering lock. The latter is also 3 kg lighter.