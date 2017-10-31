Gorgeous 2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC is Limited to 350 Units

The MV Agusta Dragster 800 is definitely one of the most beautiful naked bikes on the market, and the Italian manufacturer is giving us another batch of limited edition RCs for 2018.

23 photos



The major changes happened in the mechanics department as the three-cylinder engine had to go Euro4 emission regulations compliant, which is also true for the entire MV Agusta range.



The exhaust manifolds, for example, come with a new 83x90 mm diameter catalytic converter with a cell density of 400 CPSI. Bigger silencers have also been added to reduce noise but amplify the sweet sound of the awesome inline-three. There’s even a new exhaust valve located in the manifold to aid with that as well as vary the back pressure according to the rev range.



New valve guides with sintered material impregnated with lubricant to reduce wear have been fitted to the cylinder heads, and a harmonic damper was introduced to reduce vibration and noise. This is also enhanced by new oil and water pump gearing, which comes with 30 percent more engagement and modified profiles to reduce friction.



The starter flywheel has been reinforced while the starter motor has been improved to offer more durability. Next, the balance shaft got the same treatment as the oil/water pumps to reduce friction and noise, while the bushing set received more clearance to reduce wear.



As with the



Everything is governed by a modified ECU which comes with new engine mappings, and an 8-level traction control system which has been further optimized to improve performance.



