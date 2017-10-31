autoevolution
 

Gorgeous 2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC is Limited to 350 Units

31 Oct 2017, 9:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The MV Agusta Dragster 800 is definitely one of the most beautiful naked bikes on the market, and the Italian manufacturer is giving us another batch of limited edition RCs for 2018.
23 photos
2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC
Visual changes are limited, and probably the RC livery is where you’ll spot a few, being designed by the MV Agusta Reparto Corse (Racing Department) and inspired by the F4 RC that is currently competing in the World Superbike Championship.

The major changes happened in the mechanics department as the three-cylinder engine had to go Euro4 emission regulations compliant, which is also true for the entire MV Agusta range.

The exhaust manifolds, for example, come with a new 83x90 mm diameter catalytic converter with a cell density of 400 CPSI. Bigger silencers have also been added to reduce noise but amplify the sweet sound of the awesome inline-three. There’s even a new exhaust valve located in the manifold to aid with that as well as vary the back pressure according to the rev range.

New valve guides with sintered material impregnated with lubricant to reduce wear have been fitted to the cylinder heads, and a harmonic damper was introduced to reduce vibration and noise. This is also enhanced by new oil and water pump gearing, which comes with 30 percent more engagement and modified profiles to reduce friction.

The starter flywheel has been reinforced while the starter motor has been improved to offer more durability. Next, the balance shaft got the same treatment as the oil/water pumps to reduce friction and noise, while the bushing set received more clearance to reduce wear.

As with the F3 range, a new gear shifter was added, with redesigned dogs to reduce lever effort, and there are new engine covers to increase protection and reduce noise.

Everything is governed by a modified ECU which comes with new engine mappings, and an 8-level traction control system which has been further optimized to improve performance.

MV Agusta announced it will build only 350 Dragster 800 RC units, each holding a plaque to certify that. There’s no pricing information at the moment, but each will probably cost somewhere north of $19.000.
mv agusta dragster 800 MV Agusta dragster 800 naked
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
MV AGUSTA models:
MV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800 LUSSOMV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800 LUSSOMV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800MV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800MV AGUSTA RIVALE 800MV AGUSTA RIVALE 800MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER RR LH44MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER RR LH44MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER 800MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER 800All MV AGUSTA models  