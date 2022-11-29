Triple MTU Engines Turn the Fabulous Matsu Into a 37 MPH Beast

The perfect mix of Italian style and performance knows no limits in its automotive applications. A stunning yachts such as Matsu could easily be considered the sea-going equivalent of a luxury sports car. It’s not only incredibly good-looking, but also has the power to match that, coming from three MTU engines.
A lot of people’s idea of yachting is relaxing onboard a mammoth vessel, while it seamlessly cruises with no hurry. But those who are more action-oriented would prefer a much more thrilling ride, without compromising when it comes to luxury accommodation at sea. Sport yachts are the answer for that, and Matsu is a great example.
Delivered in 2009 by one of the most reputable Italian shipyards, ISA Yachts, Matsu doesn’t use size to impress, but looks and capabilities. At almost 120 feet (36.5 meters) it’s smaller than typical superyachts, but this enables is to be much more powerful.
Powered not by two, but by triple 2,400 HP MTU diesel engines, this sleek pleasure craft can cut through the waves at 32 knots (36.8 mph/59 kph). This is almost double than the top speed of many larger yachts out there. Even when it’s not speeding, Matsu can easily leave them behind, cruising at 22 knots (25.3 mph/40.7 kph).
Speaking of adrenaline-pumping performance, Matsu also reveals remarkably-large storage areas for its water toys. A large tender garage on the lower deck houses a 19.7-foot (6 meters) Castoldi tender, a luxury boat in its own right, two side garages are used for jetskis, while the SeaBob and inflatable toys are kept in a separate storage space on the aft deck.
The unique Italian DNA is also reflected in Matsu’s ultra-stylish interiors, designed by the acclaimed Cristiano Gatto. The cherry on the top is the split-level master suite, flaunting generous windows, an island double berth, a walk-in wardrobe, and access to a private circular jacuzzi.
Recently refitted this year, the spectacular Matsu is looking for a new owner, through Burgess. Someone willing to part with $4.4 million (€4.25 million) could soon be taking this beauty on super-thrilling rides.
