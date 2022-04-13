Trials Rising Players Are Given a Taste of Elden Ring’s “Git Gud” Meme

Elden Ring is probably the game of the moment even nearly two months after release. Millions of gamers have bought the game (12 million copies have been sold in less than a month), but what’s more important is that Elden Ring maintains a healthy pool of gamers who still play the game.
The universe created by From Software with a little bit of help from the Game of Thrones’ creator, George R. R. Martin, has hooked not just soulslike fans, but also people that play completely different games, including fighting, racing, adventure and strategy games.
One Trials Rising passionate fan went the extra mile and created an in-game Elden Ring course that plays like Trials Rising, but has visuals taken from From Software’s masterpiece. The Elden Ring-themed course has been created by kailiman666, and if you have Trials Rising, you can play it for free from the Track Central. Just make sure to pick the correct course, xKx-Elden Race.
Despite the fact that it’s not populated with any of the monsters that want to kill you in Elden Ring, a big chunk of the game’s vibes, landscapes, and game mechanics have been almost perfectly captured in the user-created course.
Elden Ring players will definitely recognize the Lost Graces scattered throughout the course, which mark its checkpoints, as well as the foggy gates that typically transition players to a boss fight. Not to mention that the entire architecture is borrowed from Elden Ring, including the ever-present Erdtree, the huge, luminous tree located in the Lands Between and the epicenter of the game’s entire plot.
This is probably one of the most unusual crossovers we’ve reported about this year, but it’s one well-worth trying. Trials Rising is one of the best games in the series and Elden Ring is definitely one of the favorite titles for this year’s GOTY awards.
