Trending Android Auto Error Finally Under Investigation

Anyone who used Android Auto for more than a day knows how awesome the app can be. It makes the interaction with mobile apps a lot more straightforward when driving, and one of the essential capabilities is the support for voice commands.
Powered by Google Assistant, the voice commands allow you to do pretty much anything, from making phone calls to sending messages and reconfiguring the navigation app.
But every once in a while, Google Assistant stops working properly, leading to all kinds of problems that users don’t really know how to fix.
One of the most recent such problems, and which Google itself marked as a “trending issue,” causes Google Assistant to send phone call audio to the phone speakers whenever Android Auto is running.
In other words, if you attempt to make a phone call using a voice command, once the person at the other line picks up the call, the audio is directed to the speaker of the mobile device. By default, it should be pointed to the car’s speakers.
For some reason, everything works flawlessly for incoming calls or for calls made manually from the Android Auto screen. But on the other hand, it doesn’t when Google Assistant is requested to handle the whole thing.
A few hours ago, a member of the Android Auto team confirmed the company is looking into the whole thing. The company has also requested detailed information about this glitch, and based on the details shared by impacted users, Google should now be able to determine precisely what’s causing the error.
Unfortunately, no ETA has been provided as to when a full fix could land, pretty much because the investigation is still in its early phases. It’ll probably take a while until the glitch is eventually resolved, so in the meantime, if you come across a workaround that does the trick for you, make sure you drop us a line to let all the others know about it as well.
