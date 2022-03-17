First Android Auto 7.5 Build Now Available for Download

Google continues the work on Android Auto, and this week, the company shipped the very first beta build of the next update.
In other words, Android Auto 7.5 beta is now available for download, therefore giving users out there the opportunity of trying out this update early before it hits the production channel.
As it happens with every new Android Auto update, no changelog has been shared, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise. Google almost never provides us with release information, so users out there must do the whole job and figure out what’s been changed on its own.
At first glance, Android Auto 7.5 doesn’t seem to introduce any visible changes, so most likely, Google has focused on under-the-hood work.
There’s a chance Google has also fixed some bugs, though this remains to be seen as more people install the new version. But Android Auto 7.5 almost certainly gets us a step closer to the major overhaul that Google should introduce at some point in the summer and bring us the anticipated Coolwalk update.
Still a work-in-progress, the Coolwalk makeover will allow Android Auto users to run multiple apps side by side in a card-based interface similar to the CarPlay dashboard. With the navigation, the music player, and the active phone calls on the same screen, users would no longer need to jump from one app to another, so the distraction behind the wheel is substantially reduced.
The Coolwalk update, however, is being worked on without Google publicly saying a single thing, so nobody knows exactly when it’s supposed to launch. However, there’s a chance the company discusses what’s coming to Android Auto at I/O later this year before a launch for everybody in the summer.
The latest Android Auto beta version can be found on this page, though it goes without saying you should only install it on your device if you understand the risks of running unreleased software.
