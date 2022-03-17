Android Auto 7.5 Includes a New Feature to Detect Bad Cables

If you’ve been using Android Auto for more than a week, you probably know already that some things could break down all of a sudden without you changing anything on your end.
More often than not, however, specific Android Auto problems are caused by a bad connection between the phone and the head unit in the car. And in its turn, this bad connection is caused by a low-quality cable.
Choosing the right cable to run Android Auto is no easy mission, and even sticking with the original cord that came in the box of your phone sometimes fails to do the trick. While Google too provides some recommendations on choosing the right cable for Android Auto, connectivity issues continue to be a big headache for those who run the app every time they get behind the wheel.
Google knows this very well, and the company has been working on a way to determine if the cable is the culprit for connection errors for quite some time.
But the most recent beta version of Android Auto apparently brings us closer to its launch. Mishaal Rahman has revealed on Twitter that Android Auto 7.5 beta includes a new USB Startup Diagnostics tool that helps determine if the cord you’re using is good or not.
When launched, this feature requires users to disconnect the USB cable. It then checks the cable quality and launches Android Auto, therefore being able to tell if you should be looking for a new cord or not.
Android Auto 7.5 doesn’t seem to enable this feature by default, possibly as it’s still a work in progress. But most likely, we’re not very far from its launch either, with Google expected to introduce it later this year.
Keep in mind that Android Auto 7.5 is still in beta, which means the likelihood of coming across a bug is higher. If you’re okay with this, you can find the APK installer on this page.
