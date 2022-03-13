Android Auto 7.4 Seems to Be the Refined Update So Many Users Needed

If you’ve been using Android Auto for more than a month or two, you probably know already that the experience with the app depends on quite a lot of factors.
As weird as this may sound, sometimes everything comes down to luck, as a feature that works just fine at any moment could end up completely broken a minute later.
This is what updates are for. The new versions of Android Auto are supposed to resolve the reported glitches, add further polishing, and introduce new capabilities.
But as many users learned the hard way, Android Auto updates sometimes do more harm than good, as they end up causing problems users didn’t expect in the first place.
This doesn’t seem to be the case with Android Auto 7.4.
The most recent version of the app landed earlier this month, and as per Google’s approach, it comes without an official changelog.
However, after testing this new version for nearly a week, I can confirm the experience overall seems to be a lot more polished, with no major bugs or crashes whatsoever. Sure, I didn’t encounter any big bugs in the previous updates either, but Android Auto just appears to work exactly as you’d expect it to work right now.
There are several users out there who claim that Android Auto 7.4 feels snappier and more responsive, but no change in performance seems to be noticeable on my head unit. However, Google Maps feels faster on Android Auto 7.4, and one of the bugs I previously encountered (and which causes the on-screen route guidance within the app to no longer show up) is apparently gone.
In theory, an Android Auto update should have nothing in common with a Google Maps glitch, but version 7.4 is the only thing that I installed this week, and now the bug is no longer there.
This doesn’t mean Google has resolved the widespread Android Auto errors with the release of version 7.4. It hasn’t, and the update to Android 12 still seems to cause so many headaches to users out there.
What’s your experience with the latest version of Android Auto? Does everything feel more refined or are you still struggling with major bugs after launching the app?
Let us know in the box after the jump.
