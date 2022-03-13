Don’t Let Scalpers Make You Pay More for an Android Auto Adapter

The world of Android Auto wireless adapters is slowly but surely growing, and back in January, Motorola came up with an announcement that many people were very excited about.
Thanks to a partnership with Google, the company managed to develop the first “official” Android Auto wireless adapter, which is essentially a small device that allows users to run the app without the need for wires.
In other words, Android Auto wired becomes Android Auto wireless, and all you need is this little gadget that must be plugged into the USB port of your car.
Motorola’s MA1 isn’t the first Android Auto wireless adapter, as AAWireless and a few others have been around for many months already. But on the other hand, it’s the one many people wanted to try out simply because it was built as a project that involved Google directly.
Since its launch, however, the MA1 hasn’t necessarily been a device that you could buy easily. The stocks have been very constrained, both at Amazon and Target, and, in many cases, both stores ended up running out of units in a matter of minutes.
Priced at $90, the device sold like hotcakes every time it went back in stock. But on the other hand, the MA1 has been nowhere to be seen lately, and there are reports the last time the device could be ordered was in early February.
The demand certainly exists, but because Motorola fails to bring more units in stock for whatever reason, scalpers are the ones that are trying to make easy money. 9to5google has recently observed that a number of posts on Amazon are advertising the MA1 at more than double the original price, with some third-party stores selling the device for over $200.
While it’s pretty clear many people would be willing to pay more to get their hands on the MA1, your best option right now is to just wait for Motorola to make more units available. We have reached out to the company for an ETA on this, and we’ll update the article when we hear back.
In the meantime, AAWireless is a worthy alternative that comes at a fair price, so if you don’t want to wait any longer to get Android Auto wireless in your car, this could be your best choice right now.
In other words, Android Auto wired becomes Android Auto wireless, and all you need is this little gadget that must be plugged into the USB port of your car.
Motorola’s MA1 isn’t the first Android Auto wireless adapter, as AAWireless and a few others have been around for many months already. But on the other hand, it’s the one many people wanted to try out simply because it was built as a project that involved Google directly.
Since its launch, however, the MA1 hasn’t necessarily been a device that you could buy easily. The stocks have been very constrained, both at Amazon and Target, and, in many cases, both stores ended up running out of units in a matter of minutes.
Priced at $90, the device sold like hotcakes every time it went back in stock. But on the other hand, the MA1 has been nowhere to be seen lately, and there are reports the last time the device could be ordered was in early February.
The demand certainly exists, but because Motorola fails to bring more units in stock for whatever reason, scalpers are the ones that are trying to make easy money. 9to5google has recently observed that a number of posts on Amazon are advertising the MA1 at more than double the original price, with some third-party stores selling the device for over $200.
While it’s pretty clear many people would be willing to pay more to get their hands on the MA1, your best option right now is to just wait for Motorola to make more units available. We have reached out to the company for an ETA on this, and we’ll update the article when we hear back.
In the meantime, AAWireless is a worthy alternative that comes at a fair price, so if you don’t want to wait any longer to get Android Auto wireless in your car, this could be your best choice right now.