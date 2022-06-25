Trek's 920 Touring Machine Is No Longer Being Built, But Some May Still Be Hiding in Shops

Folks, the 920 is a machine that was built from 2018 to 2021, with progression and R&D coming to an abrupt halt. Nonetheless, since production ended only last year, the chances of you still finding one of these buggers in a bike shop or online are still pretty good. Best of all, this fully loaded demon was selling for an MSRP of $2,100 (€2,000 at current exchange rates) and weighs no more than 12.9 kg (28.4 lbs) with the cargo racks.
Now, Trek is the sort of crew that doesn't need an introduction. Heck, they've been a name in the cycling industry since 1975, and over the years, their approach to bicycle manufacturing has earned them a constant presence in just about any cycling event you can think of. The first bike I ever bought with my own cash was a Trek.
One way to help you understand why this gem is being brought to your attention is to take you on a little journey that places you in the rider's seat of a 920. As I mentioned, this bugger is a touring bike, and with that comes great responsibility, no joke. These are some of the most versatile bikes around, allowing you to tackle asphalt, sand, mud, shallow riverbeds, gravel, and even those backroads that lead through the local woodlands. There's just one catch: due to a lack of suspension, you should always keep both wheels on the ground. Definitely no downhill sessions or jumping this bugger.
covering ground distance.
Speaking of covering ground, it's apparent that the 920 is designed and equipped to go the distance. Not only will you be packing a 2x10 drivetrain with Sram components and an 11-36T cassette, but the cargo racks you receive as standard clearly indicate what you're supposed to be doing with this bike; ride, ride, ride.
Since it's Saturday, imagine having this puppy waiting for you in the garage. Because you've dropped a few more dollars and added a top tube bag, handlebar bag, and a few more water bottle cages, your 920 may look like you're ready to move to a new town.
underneath the stars.
Ultimately, if you choose to invest a bit more into your 920 and shift it into a do-it-all kind of bike, it's entirely your choice. I was letting you know what can be done with one if you find it sitting in a shop window.
Now, Trek is the sort of crew that doesn't need an introduction. Heck, they've been a name in the cycling industry since 1975, and over the years, their approach to bicycle manufacturing has earned them a constant presence in just about any cycling event you can think of. The first bike I ever bought with my own cash was a Trek.
One way to help you understand why this gem is being brought to your attention is to take you on a little journey that places you in the rider's seat of a 920. As I mentioned, this bugger is a touring bike, and with that comes great responsibility, no joke. These are some of the most versatile bikes around, allowing you to tackle asphalt, sand, mud, shallow riverbeds, gravel, and even those backroads that lead through the local woodlands. There's just one catch: due to a lack of suspension, you should always keep both wheels on the ground. Definitely no downhill sessions or jumping this bugger.
covering ground distance.
Speaking of covering ground, it's apparent that the 920 is designed and equipped to go the distance. Not only will you be packing a 2x10 drivetrain with Sram components and an 11-36T cassette, but the cargo racks you receive as standard clearly indicate what you're supposed to be doing with this bike; ride, ride, ride.
Since it's Saturday, imagine having this puppy waiting for you in the garage. Because you've dropped a few more dollars and added a top tube bag, handlebar bag, and a few more water bottle cages, your 920 may look like you're ready to move to a new town.
underneath the stars.
Ultimately, if you choose to invest a bit more into your 920 and shift it into a do-it-all kind of bike, it's entirely your choice. I was letting you know what can be done with one if you find it sitting in a shop window.