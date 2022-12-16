Trawler-Inspired New Yacht Sports a Beautiful Neo-Classical Design

If you’re one of those folks that find today’s mammoth superyachts an eyesore, you might want to refresh your soul by taking a closer look at the Magnolia One. Although it’s a fresh build that hit the water this year, its golden-age spirit and timeless elegance are a welcomed escape from contemporary chaos.
At just 79 feet (24 meters) the Magnolia One is considered a “pocket superyacht,” meaning that it offers all the perks of a larger motor yacht, only at a smaller scale. It came out of the Magnolia Yachts in Turkey, a shipyard that’s only been around since 2019, but is the youngest reincarnation of the reputable Yardimci Shipping Group.
One thing’s for sure – this vessel’s silhouette is instantly recognizable among other luxury yachts. Boating connoisseurs might recognize in it the classic shape of a trawler. This is a type of traditional boat that was mainly used for fishing (trawling refers to the use of a trawling net to catch fish).
Some of the qualities of modern trawlers, according to The Chandlery, include increased stability, a wider range, generous living spaces, and the ability to carry and launch a tender (which is most often not found on today’s powerboats).
The Magnolia One is inspired by trawlers, which gives it the unmistakable profile, a shallow draft that allows it to reach where other yachts can’t, plus surprisingly-comfortable accommodation. As its builder puts it, the Magnolia One offers “megayacht ergonomics.”
In addition to three staterooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, guests have access to a generous flybridge with comfortable seating and a wet bar, plus other lounging and dining areas on the sun deck and inside the shaded cockpit.
The impressive neo-classical design is reflected in the interior style, as well as the striking dark green hull, made of Acajou wood.
Two Cummins engines allow the boat to cruise smoothly at 12.5 knots (14.3 mph/23 kph) while the range extends to 1,800 nautical miles (3,330 km).
Launched last month, this unique modern trawler is now up for grabs, Superyacht Times reports. For €4.5 million ($4.7 million) this neo-classic gem could offer decades of pleasure at sea.
