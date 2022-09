Transport Fever 2 Was so Successful on PC That It's Coming to Consoles

With nearly 90% positive reviews (out of 14,528 reviews) on Steam, Transport Fever 2 is certainly something that many players are enjoying, so Urban Games’ decision to bring it to newer audience seems justified.Unfortunately, after playing many transport sim games both on PC and consoles, I did not find a single title that plays just as well on the latter. Even though developers claim the new version will feature specific controls and an interface adapted to the game on consoles, I doubt it will offer the same smooth gameplay experience as the PC version.Regardless, if you’d rather play Transport Fever 2 on consoles, you won’t have to wait too long. Developer Urban Games and publisher NACON revealed that Transport Fever 2 Console Edition will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in February 2023.“We are super happy that we can fulfill a strong request from the community and bring Transport Fever 2 to consoles. Our team is excited to see the Transport Fever 2 ecosystem grow even more, and with NACON we found the ideal partner to take these next steps,” says Basil Weber, CEO of Urban Games.In addition to specific controls and a new interface specifically designed for consoles, Transport Fever 2 Console Edition will also feature improved graphics thanks to a complete rework of all vehicles, including trains, buses, aircraft and ships. I guess we’ll have to try this for ourselves, so stay tuned for our review early next year.