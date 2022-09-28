Transport Fever 2 Was so Successful on PC That It's Coming to Consoles

Urban Games, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Transport Fever 2, has just announced that its transport sim game will be coming to consoles next year after great success on PC. Obviously, success can be measured in money or praise, and while we don’t know how much money the game made, it’s very easy to check out the reviews.
With nearly 90% positive reviews (out of 14,528 reviews) on Steam, Transport Fever 2 is certainly something that many players are enjoying, so Urban Games’ decision to bring it to newer audience seems justified.
Unfortunately, after playing many transport sim games both on PC and consoles, I did not find a single title that plays just as well on the latter. Even though developers claim the new version will feature specific controls and an interface adapted to the game on consoles, I doubt it will offer the same smooth gameplay experience as the PC version.
Regardless, if you’d rather play Transport Fever 2 on consoles, you won’t have to wait too long. Developer Urban Games and publisher NACON revealed that Transport Fever 2 Console Edition will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in February 2023.
“We are super happy that we can fulfill a strong request from the community and bring Transport Fever 2 to consoles. Our team is excited to see the Transport Fever 2 ecosystem grow even more, and with NACON we found the ideal partner to take these next steps,” says Basil Weber, CEO of Urban Games.
In addition to specific controls and a new interface specifically designed for consoles, Transport Fever 2 Console Edition will also feature improved graphics thanks to a complete rework of all vehicles, including trains, buses, aircraft and ships. I guess we’ll have to try this for ourselves, so stay tuned for our review early next year.
