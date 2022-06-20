Euro Truck Simulator 2 Upcoming Update Brings Redesigned Version of Hannover

Update 1.45 for Euro Truck Simulator 2 shapes up to be one of the most important since the beginning of the year. Some of the new content included in the upcoming update has already been revealed by SCS Software, yet more details about Update 1.45 continue to pour in.
In a recent blog post about the popular truck sim, the studio announced that the city of Hannover will be overhauled in the upcoming update. The release of the reworked Austria and California opened the door for more updates to deprecated regions in Euro Truck Simulator 2, and Hannover is the next location that is getting a fresh look.
According to SCS Software, the German city won’t just get a new coat of paint, but a complete overhaul. Just like the changes to Austria, the developer has more-or-less deleted the entire city and started from scratch to make it as authentic as possible.
Some of the major changes are the relocation of the city circle and the complete redesign of the city center and southern part of Hannover. These two areas will feature a completely different layout with a new economy, which consists of some unique depots in the world of Euro Truck Simulator 2.
And this is not all. The team says it will include one of the most unique areas of the city, the famous Hannover Messe, one of the world’s largest trade halls. It’s also important to mention that the part SCS Software will add to the game is almost in a 1:1 scale, which means it will be huge. Apparently, this entire part of Hannover will be used for “something” later this year.
Last but not least, the fine folks at SCS Software hinted to even more location redesigns, so consider Hannover just the next step in preserving the authenticity of Euro Truck Simulator 2.
